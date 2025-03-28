Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Heat on Saturday

Tyrese Maxey (finger sprain) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game issued on Friday afternoon. Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip management) were all partial participants in the team's practice on Friday morning, but all three were ruled out for Saturday's game.

The Sixers' full injury report is lengthy, so much so that it takes up space on two different pages of the NBA's official injury report listings:

Maxey was dealing with his finger sprain late last month and early this month, then went on the shelf due to a lower back sprain suffered on March 3. That ailment came and went, and Maxey is still trying to figure out a way to shoot properly and withstand significant pain using his right hand. He has not played since, and with the Sixers only having nine games left in their season -- with the potential to be eliminated from postseason contention as soon as Saturday night -- it remains to be seen if Maxey will return to the floor in 2024-25.

