Sixers, NBA reveal ambitious in-season tournament court designs

The NBA is bringing on an in-season tournament this year as a means to try and break up the monotony of what had long become a stale 82-game schedule.

And when it does finally get going just shy of a couple of weeks from now, everyone is going to know it.

On Monday, the league revealed new court designs unique to all 30 teams for use during the in-season tournament. The designs, which all feature the tournament trophy at center court and within the keys, are built off the looks of the 2023-24 City Edition jerseys and, in an NBA first, are fully painted from end to end.

Here's what the Sixers' court design is going to look like at the Wells Fargo Center, expanding on their recently revealed Reading Terminal Market-inspired alternates:

So let's just get to it right off the bat: That's a lot of red.