Which teams could pry Kelly Oubre Jr. away from the Sixers in free agency?

In back-to-back years, Kelly Oubre Jr. signed short-term contracts with the Sixers in hopes of eventually securing a long-term commitment. The veteran swingman has to decide on an $8.3 million player option for 2025-26 by June 29; the best guess here is that Oubre declines the option and becomes a free agent but remains interested in returning to Philadelphia.

If Oubre finds himself on the open market yet again, he should have plenty of teams inquiring about his services. Which ones have the best chance of ending his Sixers tenure?

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento has reshaped its front office in the wake of a disappointing season and have quite a few roster spots to fill this summer. The Kings' lack of depth on the wing is notable; Keegan Murray could ink a contract extension this summer but it's a grim picture otherwise. Sacramento could resign Jake LaRavia, but even if that happens they'll need at least one more rotation-caliber wing.

Given the Kings' clear need for defensive-oriented pieces surrounding a core of Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan – which is lackluster on that end of the floor – someone like Oubre, whose defensive value spans at least three positions on the perimeter, would be a logical fit.

Oubre's decent overall positional versatility would also offer the Kings with some breathing room if their revamped front office decides to start taking trade calls on any of their three building blocks, or even other key players like Murray and Malik Monk.

MORE: How a benching, talks with Nick Nurse helped Oubre evolve style

Chicago Bulls

Like the Kings, Chicago has an imbalanced roster, and the Bulls' wing rotation is just as barren. Incoming sophomore Matas Buzelis is a keeper, and Chicago is paying Patrick Williams as if he is one despite limited evidence to support that notion. Perhaps more than any other team in the NBA, the Bulls are overdue to blow things up and initiate a rebuild so they can accumulate and develop as much young talent as possible. But time and time again they resist, and so far there's no indication they will not continue to compete for Play-In Tournament appearances.

If the Bulls do remain intent on winning in the short term, Oubre would help give them a floor on the wing that often did not exist last season as they routinely started three- and even four-guard lineups. For what it's worth, Oubre played an absolutely stellar game in Chicago last December, a masterclass in starring in a role:

Not even the Bulls would sign a player because of one game before their eyes. But Oubre's defensive acumen, slashing skill and propensity to attack in transition could make him a nice fit for an up-tempo Chicago team.

Milwaukee Bucks

Even if not for the lingering question of whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo will finally request a trade this summer, the offseason ahead figures to be fascinating for a Bucks team that'll have some semblance of financial maneuverability for the first time in a while. The Khris Middleton-for-Kyle Kuzma trade was a disaster, but even with Kuzma on the books, Milwaukee no longer having to pay Middleton coupled with Brook Lopez becoming a free agent – and Bobby Portis potentially doing the same – enables the Bucks to mess around with options they've not been able to even entertain in recent free agency periods.

The pitch for Oubre in Milwaukee is pretty simple: He can help ease the defensive workload of everyone around him and he has a defined skillset offensively, which helps him keep undermanned offenses afloat with rim pressure and by finding ways to fit in around star-caliber talent.

However, in the wake of Damian Lillard's torn Achilles, perhaps Milwaukee could look for someone to set the table as a more traditional point guard with its mid-level exception.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans is another organization with a new front office and an expectation that some significant roster shuffling is coming. As things stand now, though, the Pelicans could use another reliable wing alongside Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III – though perhaps they could find one with their upcoming lottery pick.

If not, Oubre could be a sensible target for his hometown team, which would suddenly have quite a few high-level perimeter defenders capable of trading opportunities to defend some of the excellent guards and wings in the Western Conference. If the Pelicans did sign Oubre and kept both Jones and Murphy, head coach Willie Green – assuming he remains in place heading into 2025-26 – would have valuable optionality in terms of lineup usage, with the ability to go big, small or anywhere in between.

Miami Heat

I have gone back and forth in the past on whether the Heat would view Oubre as a fit.

The case against Oubre in Miami: He's often unreliable as a decision-maker, doesn't have a ton of intense playoff experience under his belt, and isn't afraid to highlight his individual ability.

The case for it making sense is far simpler: Oubre cares. He plays hard at all times and the Heat require nonstop effort from their key contributors.

But, above all else, Oubre is a productive wing on both ends of the floor, and the Heat will have room to sign a quality contributor or two as they try to bolster a rotation that's just not going to take them anywhere in the short or long term. Perhaps Oubre can be the next in a long line of role players to sign with Miami and have their obvious talents maximized.

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice