Eytan Shander: The Sixers' new foundation is built on Tyrese Maxey

Sign Tyrese Maxey to a lifetime contract.

His game has significantly improved to an All-Star level. He’s a walking All-NBA player, it just depends on the team he makes each year. His ability to score on multiple levels, including from three, is a glorious sight to see. He rebounds, defends, facilitates, and all while keeping the biggest smile on the floor.

His status will only grow larger this weekend ahead of his first-ever All-Star game, serving as the only Sixers representative after Joel Embiid got hurt. While this weekend represents an incredible achievement for young Maxey, this could also be a pivotal moment for the Sixers.

The All-Star weekend is about recruiting, making friends, and ultimately setting up business relationships. Not with teams or general managers, or even agents, but rather other All-Stars. In this case, Maxey’s peers. It’s on Maxey to listen, talk, and be a part of these conversations that were once dreams until LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh assembled in Miami.

Nobody in Philadelphia is more entrenched as a member of this organization right now than Maxey. Arguably not even Embiid given the uncertainty of his injury. No player has the ability to “woo” quite like Maxey, especially with the looming cap space expected to be on the horizon for the Sixers and team president Daryl Morey.

That’s what makes this weekend so important, so vital to this summer for Philly. Be it Maxey or Morey, the vested interest is in talking to the right players, even if this sets up something for the following year. There’s nothing wrong with a three-year plan here, even if this year just starts the conversation.

Seeing how Morey works, there’s a healthy assumption that with a ton of cap space, this will be the offseason to make something happen. But nothing truly happens without the players making the move first. Morey is not Pat Riley, and even Riley needed the pitch from one of the greatest players ever. It was LeBron James' and Dwayne Wade’s idea first.

Soak up as much as you can from Maxey on the floor. Whatever he’s doing, we know that it’s special to him as a first-time All-Star. He’s not jaded. How could he be? Philly is the toughest place to play when things don’t work, yet he’s done nothing but keep on smiling regardless – and a lot of things haven't worked for the Sixers over the years.

This level of teammate isn’t found in most sports – pro or college. Sometimes that positivity can wear on a club if they aren’t winning. Sometimes it’s the right message but the wrong person sending it. Maxey is a representation of what’s right about all athletes, not just Philadelphia athletes. It probably stands out more here because this city can easily turn that smile upside down after a rough losing streak.

Embiid is still on this team and as far as we know, Morey will have around $60 million plus to play with this summer. These are the chips dealt to Maxey ahead of his first All-Star weekend. Flash that smile before you flex on the floor. Have a conversation with Paul George. Listen to what LeBron says. Speak up on your own thoughts of team building.

We all felt a piece of joy watching the clip of Maxey seeing his New Balance billboard for the first time. There’s a level of excitement that he, along with Buddy Hield, can keep this thing afloat until the big man returns. Even so, it’s just more chances to watch Maxey grow as a player and a positive young man.

I look forward to watching more All-Star smiles from Maxey and celebrating future All-NBA selections. I’m not sure who he’s going to be doing it with, but we know he now has power in this league, which is something that's been wielded by the top names in the game for quite some time.

Where Maxey can pick up is where Embiid seems to have left off. The front office needs help, primarily from players. If one of those players happens to be an All-Star or MVP, it should make life incredibly easy.

Maxey can write his own narrative here of what Philadelphia can truly be.

The Sixers' new foundation is built on the smile of Tyrese Maxey.