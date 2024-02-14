Mailbag: What will the Sixers look like if Joel Embiid returns?

With the post-trade deadline dust finally beginning to settle, now is as good of a time as any for a mailbag. Let's dive into your questions...

From @Tommy_lawkowski: What do you think the rotation will look like fully healthy?

While we do not know for certain that Joel Embiid will return this season, the Sixers appear at least somewhat confident that he will. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse hinted on Wednesday evening that when the team is at full health, Buddy Hield and Nic Batum would be the team's two starters in between Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

If one is to believe those would be the five starters, that would send De'Anthony Melton and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the bench. Add in Kyle Lowry and Paul Reed, and the Sixers have a nine-man rotation set. If Nurse goes to 10 players in the regular season, several players have cases.

Cam Payne may be in a tricky spot trying to overcome the presence of both Maxey and Lowry as primary ball-handlers, but he has impressed in his brief Sixers tenure to date. Nurse has spoken at length about wanting to utilize Maxey as an off-ball weapon more, and Payne has enabled him to do that since his arrival in Philadelphia.

If the Sixers want some more size and athleticism rather than ball-handling, KJ Martin could factor into plans. Nurse has raved about Martin's defense of late — whether it has been at the four or as a small-ball five, he has been able to move his feet well on the perimeter and protect the rim.

Meanwhile, Ricky Council IV has been hugely impressive as well, and while he cannot log minutes at the five, he and Martin have many similarities. Their outstanding athleticism gives him them the upper hand on the glass, and they have both flashed some chops as timely cutters and strong finishers in recent weeks.

The other wild card is Robert Covington, who has been out for quite a while with a knee injury. It remains unclear what Covington's timeline is, but when healthy he gave the Sixers solid wing minutes, particularly on the defensive end.

If this team can achieve full health, in some order, Maxey, Hield, Batum, Harris, Embiid, Lowry, Melton, Oubre and Reed make up a more than formidable nine-man rotation. And if Nurse elects to go with 10 players, there is no shortage of options.

From @Mgoldenpine: If they keep Hield and go the Nuggets route of two stars and elite role players and clearly need forwards who can defend and knock down open looks, who can they realistically get?

First off, Harris could be retained in a similar role if the price point is right — in other words, far lower than it has been over the past five years. Batum is rumored to be pondering retirement after this season, but if he chooses to stick around, he would still be a wonderful fit alongside Embiid. Oubre would also have a solid case to be brought back as well, especially if he is willing to accept a bench role as he did this past summer. Martin, as a young player with all of the physical tools you could ask for, would also be a viable candidate.

The wing market in free agency this upcoming summer is not loaded with incredible talent, but it has more than enough solid pieces for the Sixers to choose from. Royce O'Neale would be a great fit as a high-volume three-point shooter who defends his position well and can even handle the ball and pass a little bit. Gary Harris, Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Beasley all bring different skillsets to the table — and may be more guards than wings — but all could be extremely useful, especially if Melton walked as an unrestricted free agent. Derrick Jones Jr. feels like the kind of versatile athlete that Nurse would love to get his hands on. Taurean Prince is a rock-solid wing with good size and defensive ability.

From @Framed_Ace: Given it seems likely the Sixers will use cap space this summer and there may not be high level free agents to attract, who are some players teams may be looking to trade given the possibility of the new CBA scaring teams away from the luxury tax that the Sixers could trade for?

Great question! Even if they do strike out on their star-hunting journey, the Sixers could have the rare opportunity to pluck some significant pieces off of other teams for pennies on the dollar due to those teams' tricky financial situation. As teams try to escape the financial limitations that come with surpassing the league's new second apron, many players could become available for trade this summer.

One team facing potential cost-cutting moves is the Atlanta Hawks. That means Dejounte Murray will likely be available for trade once again, with a four-year extension kicking in next season. Bogdan Bogdanovic, though, may be the smoother fit for the Sixers, thanks to his efficiency on immense three-point volume.

The Miami Heat are also scheduled to be right up against the second apron next season after they traded Lowry (and a first-round pick) for Terry Rozier. Does that mean the time will come for Tyler Herro to be moved?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are about to have a massive payroll as pricy extensions for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels kick in. With two star centers already on roster in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, could Naz Reid become available as a tremendous backup for Embiid who can also play alongside the NBA's reigning MVP?

