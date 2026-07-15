Instant observations: Labaron Philon Jr. struggles vs. a team full of former Sixers

Each and every year, NBA Summer League reaches the point of becoming a drag. It is safe to say that moment has arrived.

The Summer Sixers were soundly defeated for the second day in a row, as on Wednesday they fell to a superior Orlando Magic squad which featured four old friends. Labaron Philon Jr., in his fourth Summer League game, struggled mightily; running mate Johni Broome did not play which forced Philon to play without any trustworthy teammates. The Summer Sixers nearly mounted an end-of-game comeback, but ultimately came up short.

In their four scheduled games in Las Vegas, the Summer Sixers went 2-2; given that Broome is their only player with any NBA experience – and it is only 55 minutes for him – that is impressive.

Notes from the Summer Sixers' 99-92 loss on Wednesday:

Labaron Philon Jr. finally tails off

Philon has displayed plenty of impressive abilities during Summer League, and he started off Wednesday's game as well as possible, scoring within seconds of the game tipping off:

That was the first and last highlight of the day for the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as Philon tailed off in a major way. He missed all eight of his shots over the remainder of the first half, including five long-range misfires. He finished the game with a 7-for-24 shooting line, including a brutal 1-for-13 performance from beyond the arc.

To be clear: Summer League results are not indicative of NBA performance, good or bad. Philon's strong games did not indicate he is a star in the making, just like Wednesday's struggles do not portend an ominous rookie season.

Philon could very well be done in Las Vegas; oftentimes first-round picks get shut down even before this point. He has acquitted himself well. Philon's creativity as a ball-handler and comfortability as a pick-and-roll ball-handler with the constant threat of deep pull-up shooting makes him an extremely intriguing prospect.

The Sixers' signing of accomplished sharpshooting guard Anfernee Simons will unquestionably make it harder for Philon to carve out a regular rotation role under Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. But Nurse and the rest of the organization believe the 21-year-old has the requisite ability to stick right away, even in a crowded guard rotation.

For as long as Nurse is in Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will log massive minutes totals. For now, Simons should be treated as one of the better third guards in the NBA. Where, then, can Philon fit in without an injury?

MORE: Will Jaylen Brown stunt VJ Edgecombe's development?

Old friends with Orlando

Wednesday's game might have been the first Sixers game ever played in which the opponent had more players somewhat recognizable to Sixers fans than the Sixers did. A slew of old friends playing for Orlando's team in Las Vegas:

• Ricky Council IV, the former undrafted two-way signing of the Sixers. Council spent two years with the team, including the entirety of the 2024-25 season in which he led the team in games played. Council has all of the requisite tools – a strong wing frame and tremendous athleticism – but his poor three-point shooting and suspect decision-making doomed his chances of sticking with the Sixers. Council has not been part of Orlando's rotation in Las Vegas; he did not play on Wednesday.

• Lester Quinones, a two-way signing right before the 2024-25 campaign. Quinones had spent years with the Golden State Warriors predating his Sixers deal, and only appearing sparingly before being waived for a different two-way player. Quinones finished that season on a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, but last season did not appear in an NBA game. Quinones is clearly too good for the G League – and Summer League – but has yet to establish himself as an NBA-caliber piece.



• Colin Castleton, a young big party responsible for getting the Sixers through the end of that miserable campaign two years ago. Castleton signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers via the league's hardship exception and played in four games before, with days left in the season, agreeing to sign a standard deal with the Toronto Raptors minutes after completing a game with the Sixers.



• Phillip Wheeler, another 10-day contract signee down the stretch of that season. Wheeler played in five games and shot 3-for-21 from the field. He has not appeared in an NBA game since.



Up next: The Summer Sixers will play at least one more game before departing Las Vegas, but the specifics have yet to be determined.

MORE: Revisiting PhillyVoice's 10 predictions for 2025-26 Sixers season