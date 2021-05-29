More Sports:

May 29, 2021

Sixers vs. Wizards Game 3: Live updates, analysis, highlights and more

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA NBA Playoffs
Sixers-76ers-Wizards-Joel-Embiid-Bradley-Beal_052921_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Can the Sixers seize a commanding 3-0 lead Saturday night?

The Sixers have benefitted from having extensive off days in between games so far this postseason. That ends tonight in Washington.

After Saturday night's bout — a 7 p.m. start airing on ESPN and on NBC Sports Philly — the Sixers will join the rest of the NBA postseason teams in having a day off in between games for the rest of the playoffs. That is, of course, unless they take care of business against the Wizards and can get some extra rest by sweeping their I-95 rivals.

Philly is a big favorite Saturday, by 6.5 points on the road according to Pickswise.com. If they go up 3-0 on the Wizards, who may or may not have a healthy Russell Westbrook to lean on — they'll have a chance to wrap things up Monday night.

If they don't complete the sweep, Philly will be able to host 20,000+ fans in a jam-packed Wells Fargo Center for the first time since last March, an undeniably strong home court advantage that will serve them well as they face off against better opponents later in their NBA Finals trek.

We've already looked at what made them successful in a Game 2 blowout, and Kyle Neubeck answered a bevy of questions from fans ahead off Game 3. After you read those, be sure to follow along live, right here to see what's being said during the game with our live stream and open thread.

Also, check back after the buzzer for Kyle's instant observations.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA NBA Playoffs Pickswise Sixers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Fitness

14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week
Philly Fitness Week

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved