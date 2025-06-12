'Small Ball,' the musical produced by 76ers exec Daryl Morey, mixes basketball with 'Gulliver's Travels'

Daryl Morey has spent much of the 76ers' offseason preparing for the NBA draft. But the Sixers president of basketball operations also is serving as a producer of the absurd musical comedy "Small Ball," which opened Wednesday night, at Philadelphia Theatre Co.

The show, which could be described as "High School Musical" meets "The Borrowers" meets a fever dream, follows an American basketball player who joins a team on an island of tiny people. The eight-person musical, which Morey had a hand in creating, runs through June 29. Tickets begin at $38.

"Philly is a real sports town, so working with Daryl and doing a play that's about basketball and about sports, we were like, 'Yeah, let's do that, that that feels very reflective of the city,'" said Tyler Dobrowsky, Philadelphia Theatre Co.'s co-artistic director.

The stranger-in-a-strange-land premise follows a basketball player named Michael Jordan (a different one) who comes to the island of Lilliput, the made-up nation from "Gulliver's Travels" where everyone is 6 inches tall. Six months after every fairy tale and fantasy story ever told has been discovered as real, Lilliput wants to participate in a basketball league of teams from places formerly believed to be made up.

In an effort to gain ethos, the players and coaches name themselves Magic, Bird, Pippin and Phil Jackson after basketball legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippin and the decorated coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

There are only two problems: Michael Jordan won't pass the ball (partially because he's paralyzed by his emotions about his dying mother, partially because he's afraid of crushing his tiny teammates), and the number five doesn't exist on Lilliput, so they're down a player.