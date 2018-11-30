The Snow Camel’s petting zoo is raising money for a new transportation vehicle

Remember our friend Snow Camel from earlier this month? What am I saying, of course you do. Snow Camel is my favorite part of 2018.

Once the sheer confusion wore off, we all learned that Snow Camel’s name was Einstein and he belonged to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo, a traveling petting zoo which is often seen around the Philadelphia area.

We also learned Einstein was out of his trailer on that very snowy day because his vehicle was struggling to get up the hill with Einstein in tow, so he was walking up the hill instead.

Now, Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo is trying to make sure it doesn’t have to make poor Einstein suffer through any more unexpected trots up chilly Pennsylvania hills. The petting zoo has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a new, stronger vehicle so Einstein can get around to his appearances worry-free.

Here’s part of the petting zoo’s note to any and all donators, from the GoFundMe campaign:

“We absolutely adore Einstein and all the amazing creatures that make up Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo, and love bringing them out to interact with the community. Sadly, we are down on our luck right now with our transportation. We are down a vehicle, and the two remaining vans we have are older and not as strong as we would like. “As we are a traveling zoo, we hate to have to turn down opportunities for the public to meet our animals. We would be forever grateful if we could raise some extra money to buy a stronger vehicle to tow our Snow Camel around to meet new friends in our community, and spread the camel love even more now that he has so many friends that want to meet him right now!”

As of 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 30, the fundraiser has amassed $225.

The target is $35,000, but it seems any money will help the petting zoo transport its animal pals.

