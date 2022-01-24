More News:

January 24, 2022

Son of Philly police officer fatally shot during apparent robbery, D.A. says

The victim, 23, was shot multiple times in the back, according to investigators

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning near the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was the son of a Philadelphia police officer.

The 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer was fatally shot before dawn Monday in what appears to have been an attempted robbery, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue, near Broad Street, where the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Krasner revealed that the victim was the son of an officer during a news briefing scheduled to discuss a separate shooting that occurred last week. In that incident, a police officer was targeted by a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.

Krasner said the victim in Monday's shooting was visiting home from school. He was shot nine times, including eight in the back. The victim's identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

According to 6ABC, the victim may have been going to the McDonald's at the corner of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around the time of the shooting.

The shooting occurred several blocks south of Temple's medical campus. Temple students received an alert Monday morning reminding them to use caution in the area.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

