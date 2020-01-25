Sound-emitting devices meant to keep teens out of parks will stay, despite complaints

Since 2014, the Philly Parks and Recreation department has been outfitting their parks with a device banned in many cities across the world: The Mosquito.

The Mosquito is a device that emits a high-pitched ringing sound that can only be heard by people under age 25. This is because of the presence of "dead" ear hairs in those over 25.

The city installed over these devices in 30 public parks and set them to begin ringing when the parks closed, which is usually around dark. Their purpose is to prevent loitering and vandalism by youths, possibly deterred by the sound.

Mosquito's noises have been described as a "paper cut in your ear," so it seems unpleasant to be around. Others have complained that security devices shouldn't be protecting what is technically "public" land. Everyone should have access to Philly's parks, opponents have claimed.

Even though technically, when the parks close they become "private" property.

Last summer an investigation was launched to review the devices, following widespread outrage and lack of evidence proving the effectiveness of the devices. Since the investigation launch, no further devices have been installed and some city council members were pushing for the devices' removal.

That investigation ended this week, deciding that the devices should remain in place.

In conducting the investigation, the Parks Department asked their staff what they thought of the devices. They did not make attempts to communicate with teenagers, or those under 25 living near the parks with Mosquitos.

Even though its over, City Councilmember Helen Gym told Billy Penn that she wants to continue to push for no new Mosquitos.

"I want to ensure that no new devices are being installed,” said Councilmember Gym, “until we’re able to determine the effects of the current devices on the communities where they are already installed."

The Mosquito has been banned already Washington D.C., as well as several counties in England.