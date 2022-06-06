Charges against 2 people in South Street shooting to be filed Monday, D.A. Krasner says

June 06, 2022
Charges will be brought Monday against two people connected to the mass shooting on South Street, which killed 3 people and wounded 11 others, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
The investigation into the shooting is evolving by the hour, Krasner said, noting at least four guns were used in the shooting. Police believe multiple shooters were involved.
The two people being charged are connected to non-fatal shootings, Krasner said.
"I went to the scene myself the morning after the shooting to see what was there, and it was chilling," Krasner said. "No less chilling that it happened in more than 10 places around the country over a space of a few days. It is enough. We have come to the point where it is enough."
The three people killed during the mass shooting have been identified as Kristopher Minners, 22, Alexis Quinn, 27, and Gregory "Japan" Jackson, 34. Eleven others were injured in the shooting.
Most of the people killed or wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.
Minners was a resident advisor at Girard College in North Philadelphia, according to a statement released by the American Federation of Teachers.
Our statement on last night's mass shooting in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/v5gAR5S83z— AFT Pennsylvania (@AFTPA) June 5, 2022
James D. Turner, Girard College's interim president, said Minners attended the boarding school until ninth grade and returned to work as a resident advisor for students in second and sixth grades.
"Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence," Turner wrote Sunday in a letter to the Girard College community. "I visited with Kris' parents this morning and the College will continue to offer them every support.
"Kristopher was proud to return to Girard and serve as a role model to the young boys in his care. He was doing an amazing job for us, even being named RA of the month in March. Kris was a vital member of our community, and his loss will be felt deeply."
Girard College will have social workers, behavioral specialists and psychologist on hand to support students as they grieve his loss, Turner said.
The AFT also called for elected officials to strengthen gun laws, saying Minners' death is a reminder that gun violence can touch anyone.
"Mass shootings are a daily occurrence in only one, wealthy peacetime country on Earth," the AFT said. "Petty disagreements turn deadly even for innocent bystanders. It doesn't have to be this way."
Family members and friends of Quinn mourned her death on social media.
"My heart goes out to the Quinn family," wrote Mieshia Quick, who described herself as Quinn's aunt. "You (Quinn's mother) and your family have my deepest condolences, that was my little niece. Alexis aka your little twin is gone but will never be forgotten. The shooting and killing has to stop. That could have been my daughter, she was down there at the same time it happened. We need to do better. Please!! Please!! Put the guns down, the city of Philadelphia is a danger zone."
Jackson was a boxer and trainer based in Philadelphia. Better known by his ring name "Japan," Jackson was known to teach children about boxing and self-defense. His Instagram account features photos and videos of him coaching boxers at Pivot Boxing Academy in Fairhill.
“Japan” Greg Jackson was killed in the shooting last night in #Philadelphia. A father and boxer, he ran boxing programs for kids in the city. pic.twitter.com/LAiscR75Fe— Raquel Saraswati (@RaquelEvita) June 5, 2022
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called Saturday "a dark day" during a press conference held Sunday.
"While many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in the city, horrendous and unthinkable acts happened in a very popular local and tourist hangout," she said.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Third and South streets in Queen Village. Investigators believe it stemmed from an altercation that escalated to gunfire between multiple people. A police officer also opened fire, striking one of the shooters, Outlaw said. That man dropped his weapon and fled down the 600 block of American Street. He remains at large.
Police are reviewing a video of a physical altercation that occurred outside the Rita's Italian Ice shop on South Street shortly before the shooting. Outlaw said that altercation could be the "genesis" of the shooting. The video, which circulated on social media, shows three men having a verbal argument before punches are thrown. Two of the men fighting can be seen holding handguns before gunshots are heard.
One of the men in the video was killed during the mass shooting, Outlaw said. The other people killed or wounded in the shooting were innocent bystanders.
The wounded people ranged in age from 17 to 69. Some of them remained in critical condition Sunday, Outlaw said.
Police are working to determine whether the mass shooting on South Street was connected to a shooting just 30 minutes before near Fourth and Bainbridge streets. Nobody was struck by gunfire in that shooting, police said.
Anyone with information about the South Street shooting is encouraged to call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at (215) 686-8477. There is a rolling $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.