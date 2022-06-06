Charges against 2 people in South Street shooting to be filed Monday, D.A. Krasner says

Charges will be brought Monday against two people connected to the mass shooting on South Street, which killed 3 people and wounded 11 others, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

The investigation into the shooting is evolving by the hour, Krasner said, noting at least four guns were used in the shooting. Police believe multiple shooters were involved.

The two people being charged are connected to non-fatal shootings, Krasner said.

"I went to the scene myself the morning after the shooting to see what was there, and it was chilling," Krasner said. "No less chilling that it happened in more than 10 places around the country over a space of a few days. It is enough. We have come to the point where it is enough."

The three people killed during the mass shooting have been identified as Kristopher Minners, 22, Alexis Quinn, 27, and Gregory "Japan" Jackson, 34. Eleven others were injured in the shooting.

Most of the people killed or wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.

Minners was a resident advisor at Girard College in North Philadelphia, according to a statement released by the American Federation of Teachers.

James D. Turner, Girard College's interim president, said Minners attended the boarding school until ninth grade and returned to work as a resident advisor for students in second and sixth grades.