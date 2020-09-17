More Health:

September 17, 2020

Temple, Penn scientists take step toward reversing spinal cord damage

Researchers uncover way to spark neuron regeneration

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Medical Research
Temple Spinal Inury Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A study led by Temple and Penn researchers offers an advanced understanding of the role glial cells play in preventing or stimulating neuron regeneration after spinal cord injuries.

Collaborative research conducted at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania shows new promise for efforts to restore function after serious spinal cord injuries.

When the human nervous system suffers damage, a wide network of neurons and supportive structures become compromised in their ability to process and transmit information. This includes axons, which communicate molecular signals between neurons, and surrounding glial cells that provide maintenance and protection for the nervous system.

In a study published this week in Cell Metabolism, Temple and Penn researchers expanded on previous findings that glial cells play a crucial role in preventing axon regeneration, demonstrating specific pathways that help reverse these negative effects.

The study specifically looked at the role of astrocytic glial cells in forming scar tissue around damaged neurons. This function often inhibits the regrowth of mature neurons damaged in spinal cord injuries.

But in a series of experiments on flies and mice, the researchers determined that a metabolic process can be altered to switch the activity of these glial cells.

"We found that glia have a metabolic switch associated with glucose metabolism that when triggered reverses inhibitory effects on growth and promotes axon regeneration," said Temple's Shuxin Li, a senior investigator on the new study.

In the experiments on flies and mice, the researchers examined how glycolosis, the metabolic pathway for breaking down glucose, can be upregulated in glial cells to aid axon regeneration.

The study found two glucose metabolites, lactate and hydroxyglutarate, that mediate the glial switch from an inhibitory reaction to a stimulatory response.

"In the fly model, we observed axon regeneration and dramatic improvements in functional recovery when we applied lactate to damaged neuronal tissue," Li said. "We also found that in injured mice, treatment with lactate significantly improved locomotor ability, restoring some walking capability, relative to untreated animals."

A closer look at the pathways of these glucose metabolites showed that they attach to receptors on the surface of neurons, which in turn activates pathways to stimulate axon growth. These molecules, known as GABAB receptors, could play an important role in healing spinal cord injuries.

"Our findings indicate that GABAB receptor activation induced by lactate can have a critical role in neuronal recovery after spinal cord injury," Li said. "Moreover, this process is driven by a metabolic switch to aerobic glycolysis, which leads specifically to the production of lactate and other glucose metabolites."

As a next step, researchers plan to test the regenerative abilities of lactate and related molecules in larger animals and to determine which molecules are most effective for promoting regeneration.

"The next phases of our work could set the stage for future translational studies in human patients affected by spinal cord injury," Li said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Medical Research Philadelphia Spinal Cord Injuries Neurology Temple Health Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns with Eagles watch parties
Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved