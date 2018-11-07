More Culture:

November 07, 2018

Spread Bagelry announces online ordering, prepares for new locations

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bagels
Spread Bagelry Photo courtesy/Spread Bagelry on Facebook

Spread Bagelry announced on Wednesday it was beginning the process to expanding to more brick and mortar locations, as well as introduce an e-commerce platform.

Montreal-style bagel shop Spread Bagelry announced a partnership with a private equity firm on Monday as part of the local shop's first step toward expanding and introducing an online platform for customers. 

Spread — which opened in 2010 on 20th Street in Rittenhouse and then expanded to a University City location at 36th and Chestnut — is in the process of identifying new brick and mortar locations, not just in Philadelphia, but across the U.S. The store's owners say that for quite some time, the mission has been to expand based on the demand they've seen at their two Philly locations. 

    And if you've ever been to a Spread, you know what they're talking about. There's almost always a line out the door in the morning.

    With its new investor, Radnor-based MVP Capital Partners, founders and couple Larry Rosenblum and Gigi Arnuti may be able to do just that.

    “When we started Spread Bagelry, we knew we had developed and introduced a concept that was unique to the U.S., and that customers would want to experience and love," Rosenblum said in a statement. "In response to demand, this new opportunity allows us to extend what we offer even farther. At the same time, we are committed to continuing to provide every aspect of the old-world hospitality, quality bagels and all other items we offer that make us really special."  

    Perhaps most exciting for Philadelphia bagel lovers, the bagelry is getting an e-commerce platform that will allow customers to order Spread's artisanal bagels online for shipment and delivery. Not many details were given in the announcement, so we'll have to be patient about what kind of delivery we're talking about. 

    Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
    Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
    Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
    Have a news tip? Let us know.

    Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

    Emily Rolen
    PhillyVoice Staff

    emily@phillyvoice.com

    Read more Food & Drink Bagels Philadelphia South Street Montreal Breakfast Rittenhouse Square

    Just In

    Must Read

    Eagles

    Eagles report cards through the first half of the season: Defense edition
    110618AvonteMaddox

    Election 2018

    Three suburban Philly women headed to U.S. House
    11062018_scanlon_dean_houlahan

    Fitness

    This playlist will get you through your last training runs before the Philly Marathon
    Carroll - Running in Philadelphia

    Opinion

    Al Morganti: Bye week treated Eagles well — and now they're poised for a second-half run
    110618_Carson-Wentz-pass_usat

    Election 2018

    It's possible every Philly ward exceeded 2014's voter turnout, according to one tracker
    Carroll - Midterm Elections

    Food & Drink

    Fork serving afternoon tea this holiday season
    Afternoon tea at Fork

    Escapes

    Limited - Cape Town South Africa

    $3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
    Limited - Punta Cana

    $1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

     *
    Limited - New Zealand

    $3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
    Listed by
    Some taxes, fees additional.