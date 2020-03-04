Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Culture:

March 04, 2020

Spread Bagelry opening new location on South Street

Start lining up for those hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bagels
Spread Bagelry on South Street Courtesy of/Spread Bagelry

Spread Bagelry opens on Fifth and South streets at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. The new location will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spread Bagelry will open the doors to its newest location at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. The bagel shop is filling the space at Fifth and South streets that for many years was the retro-themed Johnny Rockets.

With the addition of this new location, Spread now has a total of five shops. Last year, the first suburban location opened on the Main Line. The other eateries are in Center City, Rittenhouse and University City.

RELATED: Tasting event during Women's History Month to showcase Philly's top female chefs

In addition to hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels at the South Street shop, guests will find a large-scale mural that will rotate seasonally to showcase different local artists.

First up is a retro, floral design by Maria Beddia. She's the illustrator for the best-selling book "P Is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever," and her work has also been used by Philly's Hungry Pigeon, Ambler's Forest & Main Brewing Co. and Pottstown's Manatawny Still Works.

"Each location is truly a neighborhood restaurant that reflects the spirit and vibe of these communities, and we can't wait for everyone to see all of the unique aspects that went into creating this space," said Jamie Schrotberger, CEO of Spread Bagelry. "This our first location on the Southeast side of the city, and we're looking forward to offering a convenient location to residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Queen Village, Society Hill and Old City."

Spread's South Street location will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 443 South St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bagels Philadelphia Old City Queen Village South Street Breakfast Society Hill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers have an Al Horford problem
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Would the Eagles really consider trading Andre Dillard just to get rid of Alshon Jeffery?
176_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Andre_Dillard_KateFrese.jpg

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Arts & Culture

Jasper Johns exhibition to be split between Philadelphia and New York
Jasper Johns exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved