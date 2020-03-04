Spread Bagelry opening new location on South Street

Spread Bagelry will open the doors to its newest location at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. The bagel shop is filling the space at Fifth and South streets that for many years was the retro-themed Johnny Rockets.

With the addition of this new location, Spread now has a total of five shops. Last year, the first suburban location opened on the Main Line. The other eateries are in Center City, Rittenhouse and University City.

In addition to hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels at the South Street shop, guests will find a large-scale mural that will rotate seasonally to showcase different local artists.

First up is a retro, floral design by Maria Beddia. She's the illustrator for the best-selling book "P Is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever," and her work has also been used by Philly's Hungry Pigeon, Ambler's Forest & Main Brewing Co. and Pottstown's Manatawny Still Works.

"Each location is truly a neighborhood restaurant that reflects the spirit and vibe of these communities, and we can't wait for everyone to see all of the unique aspects that went into creating this space," said Jamie Schrotberger, CEO of Spread Bagelry. "This our first location on the Southeast side of the city, and we're looking forward to offering a convenient location to residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Queen Village, Society Hill and Old City."

Spread's South Street location will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 443 South St.

