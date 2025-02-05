More News:

February 05, 2025

SS United States to depart Philadelphia early Saturday morning

The historic vessel is expected to be sunk off the Florida coast and turned into the world's largest artificial reef.

Franki Rudnesky
Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
ss united states leaving Provided Image/Okaloosa County

The SS United States will be towed from Philadelphia before dawn on Saturday. Eventually the ship will be sunken off the Florida panhandle to become an artificial reef. In preparation for the move, on Thursday morning the ship will be moved to another dock on the Delaware River.

The SS United States is expected to finally depart Philadelphia early Saturday morning after months of delays. But first, it will move to another dock in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning. 

The historic vessel will move from Pier 82 to Pier 80 at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, which purchased the boat last fall and plans to turn it into the world's largest artificial reef. On Saturday, the boat will leave the city at 4 a.m. and head to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepared to be sunk about 20 nautical miles south of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area in Florida. 

RELATED: With SS United States' departure from South Philly on hold, Florida county faces $100,000 fine

If visibility is an issue Saturday morning, the ship's journey down the Delaware River and into the Atlantic Ocean will take place at the next low tide, Okaloosa County officials said. 

Okaloosa County's Tourist Development Department has completed the necessary safety requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States from its current Philly docking area, officials said.

