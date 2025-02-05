SS United States to depart Philadelphia early Saturday morning

The SS United States is expected to finally depart Philadelphia early Saturday morning after months of delays. But first, it will move to another dock in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The historic vessel will move from Pier 82 to Pier 80 at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, which purchased the boat last fall and plans to turn it into the world's largest artificial reef. On Saturday, the boat will leave the city at 4 a.m. and head to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepared to be sunk about 20 nautical miles south of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area in Florida.

If visibility is an issue Saturday morning, the ship's journey down the Delaware River and into the Atlantic Ocean will take place at the next low tide, Okaloosa County officials said.

Okaloosa County's Tourist Development Department has completed the necessary safety requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States from its current Philly docking area, officials said.