Philadelphia Parking Authority worker stabbed in Center City, police say

August 04, 2020
An employee of the Philadelphia Parking Authority managed to walk to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Monday night after suffering multiple stab wounds, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Locust and 10th streets.
Investigators said the 25-year-old PPA worker was on duty when a suspect stabbed him four times in the chest and lower torso.
Authorities were able to locate and arrest the alleged suspect a short time later. A weapon was recovered.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
Police did not identify the suspect and the victim's condition was not provided on Tuesday.