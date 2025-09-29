Starbucks workers rally after coffee chain closes 6 Philly stores

Starbucks baristas in Philadelphia demanded a union contract over the weekend after the coffee chain decided last week to shutter six stores in the city.

Workers rallied at 15th and Walnut streets Sunday as part of a nationwide protest in response to Starbucks' closure of nearly 400 stores. The Philadelphia closures that closed include three non-unionized locations — 1500 Market St., 1801 Spruce St. and 1709 Chestnut St. — and three that are unionized — 1201 Walnut St., 1900 Market St. and 490 N. Broad St.

The 1801 Spruce St. store was the site of national controversy in 2018, when two Black men were arrested for sitting at the store without buying anything. Following backlash, Starbucks created a new policy which said people did not have to purchase anything to use the bathroom or sit at its stores, but it reversed that decision in January.

Unionized Starbucks workers in Philly have been seeking their first contract since joining Workers United in 2021. In December, they walked off the job as part of a nationwide work stoppage. Now, they said, they're prepared to strike again ahead of the holidays if the two parties can't reach an agreement. Currently, 650 stores in 45 states and Washington, D.C. have unionized.

Workers have accused Starbucks of stonewalling contract negotiations and forcing employees to "take drastic action." A strike has not been declared, but unions have elected strike captains in preparation.

"We're ready to do what it takes to win a fair contract with better hours to improve staffing in our stores, higher take-home pay so we can pay our bills, and remedies for the hundreds of unresolved unfair labor practice charges for union busting," Michelle Eisen, a barista and spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, said in a statement.

In a letter to staffers, CEO Brian Niccol said the closed stores were selected, because leadership didn't see a "path to financial performance" or they were unable to create the physical environment expected from customers, the New York Times reported. The closures mean approximately 900 workers workers will lose their jobs on top of the 1,100 people laid off earlier this year. According to the Times, Starbucks reported six consecutive quarters of decline among stores that have been open for at least a year, and company shares fell 12% over the past year.

Corporate leaders also have been in contentious negotiations with the unionized workers. After contract talks broke down in December, federal mediators attempted a resolution in February but were unsuccessful. In April, the union rejected a proposal from the company and has been unable to get leadership to return to the bargaining table in the months since, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Earlier this month, workers in three states sued the chain, saying it implemented a new dress code but wouldn't reimburse employees who had to buy new clothing.