Straight Shooters: Deep dive into the 'Beyond The Mat' wrestling documentary

At the height of the World Wrestling Federation's popularity near the end of 1999, Barry Blaustein directed, wrote, produced, narrated, then released a wrestling documentary that became one of the most critically-acclaimed in industry history.

Blaustein was given unprecedented access to Vince McMahon at work inside his office, behind the scenes during shows, and ultimately focused on Mick Foley and the 1999 Royal Rumble. Of course, that is where Foley famously took 10 unprotected chair shots to his head by The Rock while his hands were handcuffed behind him. We saw the devastation his wife, Colette, and his two kids, Noelle and Dewey, felt while sitting in the front row for that match. It's heartbreaking.

Blaustein also was given access to Jake "The Snake" Roberts in what was then probably one of the lowest points of his life.

Join Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson as the duo takes another deep dive into the documentary as they discuss everything surrounding Roberts' personal life, Foley at the 1999 Royal Rumble before and after the "I Quit" Match, Terry Funk's "final farewell" which lasted all of two weeks, and much more on this almost four-hour episode.

