Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WWF's IYH Buried Alive

The Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Ind. was the setting for the very first Buried Alive Match between the Undertaker and Mankind on October 20, 1996. The In Your House pay-per-view, then around two hours approximate running time, was the epicenter for the World Wrestling Federation trying out anything new to compete with World Championship Wrestling and the nWo at the time.

The name of the game — bury your opponent alive.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive, no pun intended, into the pay-per-view, where many parts were moving: Jim Ross was a heel, the show opened with a heel vs. heel match, Owen Hart/British Bulldog and the Smoking Gunns having another terrible ending to their second straight pay-per-view match, Marc Mero blew out his knee, Goldust threatened to stick his tongue down everyone's throats, Sid being super over at this time, the entrance gate, and just how much "buried alive" is buried alive?

We also throw in some tidbits on the 1993 Phillies, Nick's wrestling fandom around that time, why he didn't get to watch the pay-per-view live, and much more!

You can listen to this entire episode below or wherever you get your podcasts!

