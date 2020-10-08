Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW's Halloween Havoc '98

World Championship Wrestling had maybe its best year fiscally in 1998, but by the time Halloween Havoc rolled around on October 25, things weren't looking too great. The build for the big matches was *pretty good* but still left a lot to be desired. As you'll hear, this show basically was everything bad, minus the main event.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into 1998's Halloween Havoc, discuss what was going on around that time in their lives and wrestling in general, the lead up to these matches, the ridiculousness of the overrun, the thousands of promos on this show that caused the overrun, Disco Inferno wrestling twice (why?), Hogan messing up the fireball spot, and Goldberg's best entrance in his career.

