Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW Starrcade 1997

Over a year of build to Sting vs. Hogan at Starrcade 1997 fell completely flat once Nick Patrick completed a normal three-count as Hogan pinned Sting clean in the middle of the ring. Not even a Bret Hart involvement in the "new finish" saved anything. It was unequivocally the worst ending to a WCW main event in that era, and perhaps of all-time.



Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into what many agree was the beginning of the end of World Championship Wrestling. How so many injuries changed the normal card, Sting looking not so great, Scott Steiner looking angry during his entrance, why wasn't Rey Mysterio wrestling, Scott Hall paying for the nWo's sins that night, and a lot more questions and answers on this episode.

You can listen to the entire episode below!

Also, join our Patreon for exclusive content! Only $2 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES