More Sports:

December 11, 2020

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW Starrcade 1997

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Straight Shooters Wrestling
straight-shooters-logo_072420 Straight Shooters/Courtesy

Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

Over a year of build to Sting vs. Hogan at Starrcade 1997 fell completely flat once Nick Patrick completed a normal three-count as Hogan pinned Sting clean in the middle of the ring. Not even a Bret Hart involvement in the "new finish" saved anything. It was unequivocally the worst ending to a WCW main event in that era, and perhaps of all-time.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into what many agree was the beginning of the end of World Championship Wrestling. How so many injuries changed the normal card, Sting looking not so great, Scott Steiner looking angry during his entrance, why wasn't Rey Mysterio wrestling, Scott Hall paying for the nWo's sins that night, and a lot more questions and answers on this episode.

You can listen to the entire episode below!

Also, join our Patreon for exclusive content! Only $2 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES

WWF's IYH Buried Alive | WCW's Halloween Havoc '98 | WCW's Halloween Havoc '97 | Clash of the Champions XXXV | Clash of the Champions I | 'No Holds Barred, The Movie' | SummerSlam 1990 at the Spectrum | WCW Beach Brawl at MTV's Spring Break | WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioRadio.comTuneIn Radio, PandoraPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters: Twitter | Facebook

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Straight Shooters Wrestling Philadelphia WWE Hulk Hogan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Prevention

Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths: What you need to know
covid-19 vaccine myths

Government

Pennsylvania halts indoor dining, closes gyms and restricts retail to stem current COVID-19 surge
Wolf Restrictions DEC

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Television

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for four more seasons, making TV history
Always Sunny renewed

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved