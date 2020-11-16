More Sports:

November 16, 2020

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into Survivor Series 1997

Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.


On November 9, 1997, the entire landscape of professional wrestling changed. Bret Hart was on his way to World Championship Wrestling, but he was still wearing the World Wrestling Federation championship gold. Vince McMahon thought he had only one option at the end of the night.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into one of the most infamous nights in wrestling history. There were multiple parts moving this night in Montreal, and the screwjob was just the cherry on top. Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to in-ring action after three months on the sidelines with a neck injury, Kane made his debut inside the squared circle against Mankind, Goldust left Team USA high and dry, and much more!

You can listen to the deep dive of both the entire pay-per-view and the deep dive on the Montreal Screwjob itself below, or you can listen wherever you get your podcasts!

The 20th Anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob show from 2017.

