Straight Shooters: NXT Halloween Havoc live commentary

October 29, 2020
Halloween Havoc returned after 20 years away on Wednesday night, and the guys brought you live commentary of the event every step of the way.
Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson tuned into the USA Network on Wednesday night to live commentate everything going on during NXT's Halloween Havoc event. It was a newsworthy show to say the least. Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal returned! It was definitely a very Halloween-esque show, so it didn't really matter what happened inside the ring because the sweet nostalgia was real.
But, the in-ring action was pretty good, too.
