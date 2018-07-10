StubHub reveals top 10 U.S. music tours of summer 2018

Wondering what concerts everyone will be at this summer?

StubHub looked at its ticket sales for U.S. tour dates between Memorial Day and Labor Day and determined the most in-demand touring acts of summer 2018.

According to StubHub sales, Taylor Swift's concert at Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday is her highest-selling show of the summer, and is one of the 10 most in-demand shows in the U.S. overall.

Below are StubHub's 10 top-selling acts in the U.S. this summer.



1. Taylor Swift

2. Eagles

3. Harry Styles

4. Beyonce & Jay-Z

5. Foo Fighters

6. Kenny Chesney

7. U2

8. Journey & Def Leppard

9. Radiohead

10. Sam Smith

StubHub determined the top five shows in Philadelphia this summer, also.

1. Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX at Lincoln Financial Field (July 14)

2. Eagles with James Taylor at Citizens Bank Park (July 28)

3. Billy Joel at Citizens Bank Park (July 27)

4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Lincoln Financial Field (July 30)

5. Jeff Lynne's ELO at Wells Fargo Center (Aug. 24)