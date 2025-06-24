Summertime got you feeling down? Here's how to beat heat-induced blues

Ice cream, swimming pools, barbecues and beaches – summer has many positive associations. But some people feel more anxious and depressed during the hotter months and may suffer from a type of seasonal affective disorder known as summer SAD.

Research has found a link between heat waves and an increase in anxiety and mood disorders. A 2019 study found hotter temperatures increase emergency department visits for mental illness and suicides. And climate change is aggravating these outcomes. Pennsylvania, for instance, is projected to warm up nearly 6 degrees by 2050, according to the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Symptoms of depression may be characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, irritability, pessimism and fatigue. Additional symptoms of summer SAD include restlessness, anxiety and agitation, decreased appetite, trouble sleeping and difficulty concentrating, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

People may feel more stressed and overwhelmed when it's hot, or even find themselves being more impulsive or having trouble controlling their anger, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America says.

But what causes summer SAD is still a mystery.

With more hours of sunlight in the summertime, people may go to bed later. This may affect circadian rhythms and cause people to feel more tired than usual, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Being stuck inside in the air conditioning may make people feel just as claustrophobic as they do when staying indoors in the winter. Also, heat and humidity wear out the body and make day-to-day activities, such as doing errands, more draining.

IF YOU NEED HELP

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call or text 988 to reach a counselor.

Schedule changes for teachers and students during the summer may lead people to feel out of sorts due to the loss of structure. And even though people may associate summer vacations and trips with relaxation, the stress of travel, spending money and being with family also can lead to increased distress in the summer.

Research even has found a link between high pollen counts and increased depression in people with allergies.

How to beat the summertime blues

Whether someone is officially diagnosed with summer SAD, here are some tips for beating the heat-induced blues: