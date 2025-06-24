Summertime got you feeling down? Here's how to beat heat-induced blues

June 24, 2025
Ice cream, swimming pools, barbecues and beaches – summer has many positive associations. But some people feel more anxious and depressed during the hotter months and may suffer from a type of seasonal affective disorder known as summer SAD.
Research has found a link between heat waves and an increase in anxiety and mood disorders. A 2019 study found hotter temperatures increase emergency department visits for mental illness and suicides. And climate change is aggravating these outcomes. Pennsylvania, for instance, is projected to warm up nearly 6 degrees by 2050, according to the state Environmental Protection Agency.
Symptoms of depression may be characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, irritability, pessimism and fatigue. Additional symptoms of summer SAD include restlessness, anxiety and agitation, decreased appetite, trouble sleeping and difficulty concentrating, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
People may feel more stressed and overwhelmed when it's hot, or even find themselves being more impulsive or having trouble controlling their anger, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America says.
But what causes summer SAD is still a mystery.
With more hours of sunlight in the summertime, people may go to bed later. This may affect circadian rhythms and cause people to feel more tired than usual, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Being stuck inside in the air conditioning may make people feel just as claustrophobic as they do when staying indoors in the winter. Also, heat and humidity wear out the body and make day-to-day activities, such as doing errands, more draining.
Schedule changes for teachers and students during the summer may lead people to feel out of sorts due to the loss of structure. And even though people may associate summer vacations and trips with relaxation, the stress of travel, spending money and being with family also can lead to increased distress in the summer.
Research even has found a link between high pollen counts and increased depression in people with allergies.
Whether someone is officially diagnosed with summer SAD, here are some tips for beating the heat-induced blues:
• Drink plenty of water: Dehydration can lead to headaches and increased feelings of anxiety and irritability.
• Schedule outdoor activity: Exercising and being outdoors are important for mental health. But in the heat, it's best to avoid the hottest parts of the day, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Try to go for walks, bike rides and runs early in the morning or later in the evening.
• Get adequate sleep: More daylight hours may lead to later bedtimes, but getting at least seven hours of sleep a night is best for mental health.
• Find social connection: Feeling stuck indoors may increase isolation. Make sure to stay in touch with family and friends.
• Get professional help: People who know they have summer SAD should talk to a doctor about the possibility of increasing antidepressant medication leading into the hotter months and look into psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. If depressed and anxious feelings persist or worsen, seek help from a health care provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.