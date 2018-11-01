Are 'Super Bowl babies' a real thing? Apparently, it's happening in Philadelphia

Coincidence? We think not.

Apparently local hospitals are reporting something of a baby boom lately, according to 6ABC. And when these babies were conceived nine months ago, guess what momentous occasion we were celebrating here in the City of Brotherly Love?

The Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

Rumors of "Super Bowl babies" reignite every year. In 2016, the NFL came out with a commercial about them. The babies born nine months after the Super Bowl in February all sang about being conceived on the night of their team's Super Bowl win.

It's very cute.

This topic has been well researched and explored. In fact, the New York Times reported that in Catalonia, Spain, in January 2010 hospitals were jam packed — we're talking a 50 percent increase in births. And that's because nine months earlier, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 6 to 2 on their way to winning the title in Spain's La Liga.

In 2005 when the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series for the first time in 89 yeards, store owners reported Red Sox merchandise for newborns was flying off the shelves nine months later. People across the city were reporting that they partied a little too hard that night and may have forgotten to keep their wits about them, if you know what a mean. It was an unplanned pregnancy phenomena, Boston.com reported.

And we all know how hard Eagles fans partied after we won the Super Bowl. Need a reminder?

So, a coincidence? No chance.