More News:

August 10, 2020

Swimming prohibited at Delaware Water Gap due to high levels of bacteria

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks Delaware Water Gap
Swimming Delaware Water Gap Tara Donnelly/for PhillyVoice

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is closed to swimmers at least through Tuesday after high levels of bacteria were found in the water following last week's storms.

Beaches at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area remain closed to swimmers at least through Tuesday after high levels of bacteria were found in the water. 

National Park Service officials on Sunday warned visitors " Do not swim in the river at any location within the park." People also should avoid contact with the water when boating or floating.

MORE: Protesters call for Drexel, Penn to dissolve on-campus police forces

The high levels of bacteria were caused by runoff from recent storms draining into the Delaware River, officials said. Last week, Tropical Storm Isaias caused major flooding throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and that storm was followed by more rain in the days after. 

Bacteria levels are only monitored at the park's designated swimming areas in the park. Officials suggest people should avoid contact with water in all bodies of water for 72 hours after any storm due to contaminated runoff. It can take even longer for bacteria and other debris to clear out when the storm moves upstream as pollutants are carried downstream after the storm has passed, officials said.

An update will be provided when the bacteria count returns to safe levels, officials said.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parks Delaware Water Gap Pennsylvania National Parks Bacteria Environment Swimming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the start of 2020 training camp
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Fires

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf seeks loans for victims of Philly fires set during social unrest
wolf fires loans arson

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Performances

The Kimmel Center to hold virtual relief concert with Christopher Jackson from ‘Hamilton’
The Kimmel center

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved