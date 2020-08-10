More News:

August 10, 2020

Protesters call for Drexel, Penn to dissolve on-campus police forces

Demonstrators are demanding that both universities abolish their police departments by 2025

By Pat Ralph
Protesters marched across West Philly on Sunday calling for both Drexel and Penn to defund their respective police departments.

A number of community groups took to the streets of West Philly on Sunday calling for both Drexel and Penn to reduce their on-campus police budgets by at least 50 percent and eventually do away with their private forces by 2025.

The event, called ”March on University City,” garnered hundreds of people who marched from nearby Drexel at 33rd and Market Streets to Penn’s campus. 

The march was hosted by a number of local activist groups, including Drexel and Penn’s Communities for Justice, Police Free Penn, Black Lives Matter Philly, and Fossil Free Penn. 

Along with defunding both institutions’ private police forces and eventually eliminating the presence of officers on campus within the next five years, protesters are calling for both universities to make payments in lieu of taxes to the Education Equity Fund as restitution.

Demonstrators have also demanded that both schools release public safety data from over the last 20 years to the public, as well as publicly disclose financial and legal partnership agreements with the city police.

Additionally, organizers want both Penn to fire the school’s police force chief, former Philly cop Maureen Rush, and Drexel to cut ties with former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey, who is leading an independent review of the school’s police force.


From the action in West Philly today demanding that Penn & Drexel #DefundThePolice on their campuses and #PayPILOTS to fund Philly public schools!

Posted by Philadelphia Socialist Alternative on Sunday, August 9, 2020

The purpose of Sunday’s rally was also to bring about justice for West Philly residents whom the city tear gassed during protests that turned violent at the end of May in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Police cars were vandalized, set on fire, and had their windows smashed in West Philly on May 31. Looting was also seen taking place in the area as well.

The looting and violence that took place in West Philly led to five injured police officers and four burned police cars. Several cops were hit with bricks and molotov cocktails thrown by looters, and police confirmed that teargas was sprayed to disperse the crowd.

Protests calling out racism and police brutality have taken place regularly across Philadelphia since late May.

Pat Ralph
