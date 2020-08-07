More News:

August 07, 2020

Philadelphia man charged with breaking into York City Hall, destroying computers

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Burglaries
york city hall break in StreetView/Google Maps

Police have arrested 24-year-old Kevin I. Walker, a Philadelphia native, for allegedly breaking into York City Hall and damaging technology equipment inside on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

The city hall in York, Pennsylvania, remains closed on Friday as officials repair damage allegedly caused by a Philadelphia man who broke into the building earlier this week.

York police said Kevin Isaiah Waller, 24, allegedly entered York City Hall shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and damaged computers and servers, along with offices and doors.

Police discovered Waller, shirtless, wearing a mask and carrying several laptop bags, in the basement of the building when they arrived, PennLive reported. A witness reportedly told police that Waller was seen breaking into the building using a fire extinguisher.

Most of the damage was done to the city's information technology department, and repairs are ongoing, city officials said. In addition to the building being closed, York officials said the phones at city hall are not working and portions of the city's website are not functional. 

The damage may have been caused by an unidentified "chemical substance" found poured over the IT department office. Police found a nearby janitor's closet door open, and they suspect the liquid came from there. Damage from the liquid cost York City approximately $350,000.

Waller is charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. He also has been arrested in a separate incident in Manchester, Pennsylvania, which is located 20 minutes north of York.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Burglaries York Police Computers Investigations Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fantasy football

Fantasy football 2020 12-team mock draft roundup
McLeod-Barkley_122719_usat

Education

Lincoln University board votes to reinstate ousted school president
Lincoln University president

Mental Health

Suicide-related incidents involving OTC painkillers are surging, study finds
OTC drugs suicide

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Movies

What a drive-in movie theater experience is really like
Becky's Drive-In

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved