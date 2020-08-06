More News:

August 06, 2020

Ex-Philadelphia Controller's Office employee admits taking bribes for permits, contracts

Jeffrey Blackwell is charged with accepting more $20,000 in bribes; he will be sentenced December

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Corruption
office of the city controller Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jeffrey Blackwell pleaded guilty to corruption charges stemming from payments he received between 2013 and 2015 for permits and contracts while working in the Philadelphia City Controller's Office.

The former employee of Philadelphia's Office of the City Controller pleaded guilty to corruption charges for taking a series bribes and kickbacks that investigators said totalled more than $20,000. 

Jeffrey Blackwell, 47, had worked in the investigative division of the controller's office. He was charged by indictment in September with nine counts of wire fraud, one count of federal bribery, and two counts of filing a false tax return, all occurring between between 2013 and 2015.

Blackwell, who is the grandson of late State Rep. Lucien Blackwell and step-grandson of former City Councilmember Jannie Blackwell, was indicted on federal corruption, fraud, and bribery charges. He admitted that he accepted the bribes from at least five different people who were seeking permits or contracts from the city, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced.

Among the bribes he received, one was from the owner of a furniture store who sought to park a storage container on the street and another from the owner of a construction business seeking a plumbing permit. Blackwell also received money from an auto body shop that was trying to get a contract to apply decals to Philadelphia Police Department vehicles.

Additionally, Blackwell admitted he filed a false tax return in 2012 that lied about travel expenses for his work and falsely claimed to have a dependent. 

"Philadelphians deserve public employees who do their jobs honestly and faithfully," U.S. Attorney William McSwain said. "Blackwell did not meet this standard – instead choosing to use his public position to extort money for himself. Now he will face the consequences."

Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said Blackwell abused his position for his personal gain.

"When offenders, like this one, are held accountable, we're taking an important step toward restoring the public's trust in government and committing to the idea that Philadelphia works for everyone, not just the connected," Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said. "But it is important to underscore that this case is not reflective of all city employees, most of whom are hardworking, do their job with integrity and want to make Philadelphia a better place."

Blackwell faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in federal prison and a $600,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for December.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Corruption Philadelphia Crime City Controller Bribery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Penn radiation therapist recounts storm rescue at Doylestown daycare
Penn Radiation Daycare

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias

Adult Health

Cancer diagnoses have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and doctors are worried
Cancer diagnoses COVID-19

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer
The Wayward

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved