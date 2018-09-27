More News:

September 27, 2018

Man slashes New Jersey bride with sword on her wedding day

Carlos Mejia, 43, was arrested for assault and terroristic threats at the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hardyston

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Weddings
05212018_bride_groom_unsplash Photo by Levi Alvarez/on Unsplash

.

An incident at a Sussex County wedding is under investigation this week after a man allegedly attacked the bride with a sword and struck her on the arm.

The man, Carlos Mejia, 43, of New York City, was at the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hardyston on Saturday for business when he encountered the bridal party and, police said, asked them for a cigarette.

Somehow a verbal fight broke out, and a police report alleges Mejia was yelling obscenities at the party before going back into his hotel room, the New Jersey Herald reported.

When the bridal party knocked and yelled at Mejia through his door he swung it open and allegedly emerged wielding a sword, according to a police affidavit. He allegedly began to swing the sword, threatening to kill the bride before striking her on the arm, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, suffered a non-life-threatening cut.

When he allegedly attempted to flea, Mejia — identified as a hedge fund manager by the Herald — was detained by hotel security and disarmed by several guests. Police reported Mejia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Multiple witnesses reported Mejia had been seen walking around the hotel with the sword prior to the incident, the Herald reported.

Mejia is charged with third-degree aggravated assault with bodily injury, third-degree terroristic threats, weapon possession and disorderly persons offense of harassment.

He was released from Sussex County jail Tuesday pending his trial. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Weddings New Jersey Aggravated Assaults Bride Weapons New York City Harassment Sussex County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.