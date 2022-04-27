More Health:

April 27, 2022

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: Taking Action to Advance Health Equity

By PETER PANAGEAS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND MARKET PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL MARKETS AT INDEPENDENCE BLUE CROSS
Adult Health Podcast
Purchased - Hands holding a heart, together different people help and care, multiethnic group undefined undefined/istock.com

IBX: The Cover Story is a monthly podcast featuring timely, relevant conversations about the most important topics in health. The podcast is hosted by Peter Panageas, Senior Vice President and Market President of National Markets at Independence Blue Cross.

In this episode, host Peter Panageas invites two special guests to discuss how the BlueCross BlueShield Association, Independence Blue Cross, and Blue plans across the country are changing the trajectory of racial health disparities. His guests are Dr. Adam Myers, senior vice president and chief clinical transformation officer for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Dr. Seun Ross, Director of Health Equity at Independence Blue Cross.

PETER PANAGEAS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND MARKET PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL MARKETS AT INDEPENDENCE BLUE CROSS

