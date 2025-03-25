People who suffer from 'broken heart syndrome' are twice as likely to be readmitted to the hospital

The severe emotional stress of losing a loved one can in some cases lead to a condition called takotsubo cardiomyopathy, aptly nicknamed "broken heart syndrome." While the disorder is considered temporary, new research has found that its effects may linger.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a weakening of the left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber, and is often mistaken for a heart attack because it causes symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain. While abnormalities brought on by the condition typically clear in a few weeks, patients who have had broken heart syndrome are twice as likely to be readmitted to the hospital compared with the general population, according to a study published Tuesday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

People with broken heart syndrome also may have a shortened life expectancy that is similar to that of people who've survived a heart attack, the study said. Heart attacks differ from takotsubo in that they're commonly caused by blockages in the coronary arteries, while there is no evidence of blockages causing takotsubo. People with broken heart syndrome also sometimes experience less dramatic chest pain than those having a heart attack

The new study, led by researchers from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland and funded by the British Heart Foundation, analyzed a database that records all cases of takotsubo in that country since 2010. In doing so, researchers also found that people who had broken heart syndrome and were readmitted usually were either hospitalized due to cardiovascular issues or for mental health reasons.

"Because patients with Takotsubo syndrome may initially recover from their acute illness well, both in terms of their symptoms and their heart function, the seriousness of the condition may have previously been underestimated," Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and consultant cardiologist on the study, said in a release. "... (It's) vital that people with Takotsubo syndrome get the right tests and treatments when they need them. Further research is also crucial, so scientific breakthroughs can be made that will save and improve the lives of those living with this condition."

Here's some further information about the condition:

Who gets broken heart syndrome and why?

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, first described in 1990 in Japan, is usually the result of severe emotional or physical stress, according to Harvard Health. Along with losing a loved one, some other potential causes of the condition include a sudden illness, serious accident, natural disaster, financial loss or even public speaking or a surprise party.

Broken heart syndrome can affect anyone, but more than 90% of reported cases are in women ages 58 to 75, and research suggests that up to 5% of women suspected of having a heart attack actually have takotsubo, Harvard Health said.

Exactly why broken heart syndrome happens is unknown, but experts believe it may be due to surging stress hormones, like adrenaline, that stun the heart. This may trigger changes in muscle cells or coronary blood vessels that prevent the left ventricle from contracting properly.

What are the symptoms and can it be treated?

The main symptoms of broken heart syndrome include sudden, severe chest pain and shortness of breath, according to Cleveland Clinic. Other symptoms may include irregular heartbeats, low blood pressure, heart palpitations and fainting.

There's no specific treatment for broken heart syndrome, but doctors may recommend standard heart failure medications or aspirin. They also may urge the patient to work on reducing any stress that may have played a role in triggering the condition.

Unlike in a heart attack, people with broken heart syndrome often do not have permanent heart damage. Most of the abnormalities clear up in one to four weeks, and patients recover fully within two months, Harvard Health said. But, as the study determined, some people may continue to have symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain. In rare cases, takotsubo can be fatal.

"Our findings highlight these patients’ vulnerability to further illness and need for better treatment and follow-up specific to their condition," Dana Dawson, chair of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Aberdeen and lead study author, said in a release.