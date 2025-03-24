More Health:

March 24, 2025

Eating more fruit and dairy products may reduce the risk of tinnitus

The cause of the condition — which causes people to hear ringing or buzzing noises — is not fully understood. But new research suggests dietary habits may help prevent it.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
New research suggests that increasing consumption of fruit, fiber, dairy and caffeine may lower the risk of tinnitus, a hearing condition that causes ringing in the ears.

Reducing the risk for tinnitus, a common condition that causes people to perceive ringing or buzzing sounds in their ears, may be as simple as changing what one eats and drinks.

Consuming increased amounts of fruit, fiber, dairy and caffeine is linked to a lower risk of tinnitus, a new study suggests. These dietary factors may impact tinnitus risk due to the "protective effects of these diets on blood vessels and nerves, as well as their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," the researchers wrote.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound that doesn't have an external source. Along with ringing or buzzing, some people with tinnitus hear clicking, pulsing, humming or rushing noises. About 15% of the world's population has tinnitus, including more than 50 million Americans, according to Cleveland Clinic. Last year, a study conducted by Apple and the University of Michigan found that adults 55 and older were three times more likely to experience it daily than adults ages 18 to 34. 

The exact causes of tinnitus are not fully understood, but most people with tinnitus also have some degree of hearing loss. It's also been linked to noise exposure. In rare cases, tinnitus may be associated with serious conditions like Ménière’s disease, jaw joint problems, tumor-related disorders or blood vessel problems. There's no cure, but doctors may recommend sound therapy, behavioral therapy or medications to help with the symptoms. People with severe tinnitus may have difficulty concentrating or sleeping, which can lead to depression, anxiety and cognitive decline.

The new research analyzed data from eight studies involving more than 301,000 adults, examining the link between tinnitus and diet. Researchers looked at 15 dietary elements, and found that people who consumed fruit, fiber, dairy and caffeine had the lowest tinnitus risk. Fruit reduced the risk by 35%, dairy by 17%, caffeine by 10% and fiber by 8%. Researchers didn't find associations between the other 11 dietary factors — which included eggs, fish, meat, sugar and vegetables — and tinnitus risk. 

The study authors said further research is needed, because their study included data from a limited number of other studies, which may have impacted the conclusions. For example, researchers said "conventionally accepted beneficial dietary factors" like vegetables and eggs did not demonstrate significant differences when it came to preventing tinnitus, but this could have been due to the small amount of research analyzed for this study. Either way, the study suggests there are potential dietary steps people can take to lessen the risk of dealing with tinnitus.

"(The study) reinforces the idea that lifestyle factors may play a role in tinnitus risk," Rachel Artsma, a senior audiologist at Hear.com, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. "Given how challenging tinnitus can be for patients, it's encouraging to see evidence suggesting that certain dietary habits — such as consuming more fruit, fiber, dairy, and even caffeine — could potentially lower its incidence. ... While treatments like hearing aids and sound therapy can help manage symptoms, prevention is always preferable. If we can identify modifiable risk factors such as diet, then I believe it gives patients more control over their health."

