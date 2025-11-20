Ted Alexandro to headline New Year’s Eve shows at Helium Comedy Club

Helium Comedy Club will host comedian Ted Alexandro for two New Year’s Eve performances on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The shows begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the club’s Center City location.

Alexandro’s stand-up often focuses on everyday topics, delivered in a straightforward style he has developed over more than twenty years in comedy. His career includes Comedy Central specials, late-night television appearances and tours within the United States and abroad.

The later show includes access to a small after-party in Helium’s lounge with food options, drinks and a countdown to midnight. Couples can also opt for a dedicated package that includes two show tickets, a personal cheeseboard for the 7 p.m. show or a choice of dessert for the 9:30 p.m. show, and one of several drink options. Choices include a bottle of champagne, a bottle of wine, two specialty cocktails per person or unlimited mocktails.

Helium is a 21-plus venue, with limited admission for guests 18 and older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The club encourages guests to purchase tickets directly through its website to avoid third-party sellers, since outside tickets cannot be accepted.

Alexandro’s New Year’s Eve performances offer a simple, comedy-centered way to wrap up the year for those looking to bypass more crowded holiday plans.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Pricing:

7 p.m.: GA $49.99, Reserved $65.99, Couples $179.99

9:30 p.m.: GA $62.99, Reserved $76.99, Couples $189.99

