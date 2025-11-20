More Events:

November 20, 2025

Ted Alexandro to headline New Year’s Eve shows at Helium Comedy Club

Two performances offer a simple way to close out 2025 with stand-up.

Helium Comedy Club will host comedian Ted Alexandro for two New Year’s Eve performances on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The shows begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the club’s Center City location.

Alexandro’s stand-up often focuses on everyday topics, delivered in a straightforward style he has developed over more than twenty years in comedy. His career includes Comedy Central specials, late-night television appearances and tours within the United States and abroad.

The later show includes access to a small after-party in Helium’s lounge with food options, drinks and a countdown to midnight. Couples can also opt for a dedicated package that includes two show tickets, a personal cheeseboard for the 7 p.m. show or a choice of dessert for the 9:30 p.m. show, and one of several drink options. Choices include a bottle of champagne, a bottle of wine, two specialty cocktails per person or unlimited mocktails.

Helium is a 21-plus venue, with limited admission for guests 18 and older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The club encourages guests to purchase tickets directly through its website to avoid third-party sellers, since outside tickets cannot be accepted.

Alexandro’s New Year’s Eve performances offer a simple, comedy-centered way to wrap up the year for those looking to bypass more crowded holiday plans.

New Year's Eve with Ted Alexandro

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Pricing:
7 p.m.: GA $49.99, Reserved $65.99, Couples $179.99
9:30 p.m.: GA $62.99, Reserved $76.99, Couples $189.99

