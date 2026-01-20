Teen arrested in fatal hit-and-run of longtime DJ at Bob & Barbara’s

A 17-year-old surrendered to the Philadelphia Police Department on Monday in relation to a hit-and-run last month that killed 54-year-old Hector “June” Rodriguez, a longtime DJ at Bob & Barbara's Lounge in Center City.

Police reportedly had a warrant out for the teenager's arrest when he turned himself in to authorities.

The teenager, a Philadelphia resident whose name was not released because he's a minor, faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without a license.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181th), who considered Rodriguez a “dear friend,” released a statement following the arrest, thanking the police department and district attorney’s office for their work on the case.

“June should still be here with his family and with all of us who loved him,” he said. "While today’s arrest cannot fill the hole left by his loss, it does bring us one step closer to justice. … Please keep June’s son, family and friends in your prayers.”

Rodriguez was biking home from a shift at the South Street bar when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue at 3:44 a.m. on Dec. 20. Police later said that they were searching for a red 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE as a part of their investigation.

Police said the car’s driver had been closely following Rodriguez leading up to the crash and drove away after hitting him. Rodriguez was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, where Rodriguez worked for decades, released a statement on social media calling him a “special soul” and saying he put “light, love and gratitude” into the world.

“In good times or bad, June was always sure to express his appreciation and his heart,” the bar’s staff wrote in the post. “Not many are lucky enough to be so in touch with how they feel as well as have the courage to express it like he did. His passion for music radiated through every part of his life and he created an expansive and diverse community through his art.”