Shootout in Fairhill leaves 1 man dead, 2 DoorDash drivers injured

A shootout in Fairhill killed a 26-year-old man and injured two DoorDash delivery workers who got caught in the crossfire on Monday night, police said.

An 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were making a delivery on the 2800 block of Reese Street just after 7:30 p.m. when they became caught in gunfire, NBC10 reported. The 18-year-old was shot once in the thigh; the 16-year-old was shot in each of her thighs. A third person who was with them drove them to the hospital for treatment. Police said they were in stable condition.

The 26-year-old man, who was struck multiple times, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m., police said. Investigators believe he was involved in the shootout.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 that investigators believe the incident was drug-motivated. Police found 30 shell casings from three guns of different calibers, suggesting there were at least three shooters.

Several homes and vehicles on the block were damaged by gunfire, Pace said.

Police have not recovered any weapons, made arrests or released any information on suspects, but they said they are questioning the person that drove the girls to the hospital. Anyone with information can call police at (215) 686-8270.