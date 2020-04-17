More News:

April 17, 2020

Pennsylvania teen allegedly stabbed grandfather's nurse multiple times with sword

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Stabbings
Pennsylvania teen sword stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Michael Watson, 15, is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing the home health aide who had come to care for his grandfather at his Blair County home. Police said a sword was used in the attack.

A Pennsylvania teen ambushed a nurse who was leaving the boy's home after caring for his grandfather, allegedly stabbing the woman multiple times with a sword, police said.

The attack happened in North Woodbury Township, Blair County, just before midnight Wednesday. The nurse was leaving the residence after tending to Michael Watson's grandfather when the 15-year-old knocked her down as she walked to her car. Pennsylvania State Police found an 18-inch sword, covered in blood, sticking out of the ground when they arrived, FOX8 reported Friday.

The nurse was stabbed in the neck and hands but survived and was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery, WGN9 reported. One of her fingers was nearly severed.

Watson has been charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and related offenses, the Altoona Mirror reported.

The boy had placed the sword near the woman's car prior to the attack, police said, and then offered to walk the nurse out when she was leaving. Watson allegedly stabbed her multiple times, but the caretaker escaped and was able to get into her car and drive away. 

Troopers reportedly said Watson admitted to the stabbing and took him to the state police barracks in Hollidaysburg, where he was questioned by police while his parents listened on speakerphone.

Watson described that following the attack, he had washed his hands and legs, changed into clean clothes and hid the clothing he had been wearing under the home's the porch, police said. He then made a meal for his mother and stepfather, who were upstairs inside the house, and brought it to them, according to reports.

Watson is being held on $500,000 cash bail at Blair County Prison.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Stabbings Pennsylvania Police Pennsylvania State Police Altoona Swords Investigations Stabbings Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

PhillyRank

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (20-11)
phillyrank-20-11_041620

Business

Pennsylvania to expand online liquor sales by using Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
Pennsylvania Liquor Online

Mental Health

Social distancing efforts could spur suicides as COVID-19 crisis plays out
Suicide social distancing

Sixers

How does in-game music impact the Sixers' offense? A data-intensive study
Joel-Embiid-Ear_041420_usat

Food & Drink

Yards Brewing Co. now offering beer delivery in Philadelphia
Yards Brewing Co. beer delivery

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved