April 16, 2020

Honeygrow selling produce and meal kits for delivery or pickup

By Virginia Streva
Honeygrow is selling fruit, vegetables and the ingredients to make dishes from the restaurant's menu. These are available for delivery or takeout at their Fishtown, Radnor, and Bala Cynwyd locations.

If you're low on groceries or just in the mood to make a stir-fry, Philadelphia-based, fast-casual restaurant Honeygrow is selling  the ingredients to make some of the dishes on its menu.

Through Honeygrow at Home, the chain is selling a variety of groceries, including produce, noodles, and other items, available for delivery and pickup from their Fishtown, Radnor, and Bala Cynwyd locations. All of the items are locally sourced and farm-fresh, the restaurant says.

Customers can order groceries, as needed, or get the ingredients for a meal kit. Honeygrow selection of food includes zucchini, carrots, avocados, strawberries, apples, eggs, the restaurant's HG seasoning,  all of its noodle varieties, and its signature sauces. The complete list is available on the Honeygrow website.

For those inclined to try their hands at recreating a dish from Honeygrow's menu, recipes for some of the speciality dishes have been posted on the website, like spicy garlic with chicken, sesame garlic with steak, and red coconut curry with tofu.

Larger restaurant chains, like Panera Bread, California Pizza Kitchen and Subway, also are offering similar grocery takeout and delivery services as the demand for groceries surges amid the coronavirus pandemic, and other retailers, like Amazon, have had trouble keeping up.

Amazon recently implemented an invitation-only policy to online orders for new customers.

Orders for Honeygrow at Home can be made through the company's app or website

