DJ Jazzy Jeff says likely coronavirus infection left him 'out of breath'

DJ Jazzy Jeff described his recent fight with coronavirus-like symptoms during a virtual interview with his longtime collaborator Will Smith on Wednesday.

Appearing on Smith's Snapchat series, "Will From Home," Jeff said he first felt ill after returning from a trip.

"Got in bed, don't remember the next 10 days," he said. "I had a temperature that reached about 103. I had the chills, I lost sense of smell, I lost sense of taste."



Last month, the Philly native revealed that he was battling pneumonia in both of his lungs and was suffering coronavirus-like symptoms. "I was out of breath every time I went to the bathroom," he told Smith.

But Jeff never found out whether he indeed had COVID-19. He said he only ever received a flu test.

Smith said he became concerned after Jeff's wife, Lynette, called him "with the panic vibes." Smith joked, "So, I immediately called D-Nice to see if he was available. I was like, 'Not my DJ!'"

Jeff said his wife lost her senses of smell and taste – another potential COVID-19 symptom – but, unlike him, she did not develop any other symptoms. His mother-in-law also fell ill, but Jeff said she's "coming through on the other side."

The show ended on a happier note with a high-energy performance of their 1988 single"Brand New Funk."

"You ain't ever seen anything like that, and you won't see anything like that again, because that wore me out," Smith said, out of breath. "Thank God it's one song."

The performance and the interview can be watched by subscribing to "Will From Home" on Snapchat.