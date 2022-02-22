Teenager helps save children from icy pond in Delaware County

A teenager and local police rescued three children who fell through a frozen pond in Collingdale, Delaware County on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Alexander was riding his bike and hanging out with friends in Collingdale Park around 3 p.m. when he heard children screaming for help, according to 6ABC.

Alexander, 16, saw that two girls and a boy had fallen into the park's icy, eight-foot-deep pond and were stuck.

"[The children] were like, 'Help me. Help me. We're going to die.' I was like, 'Nah, you're not going to die,'" Alexander told NBC10.

The Academy Park High School student first used a stick to help rescue the children before jumping into the icy pond himself to pull out the boy and one of the girls.

"I was shocked," Alexander said. "That's how cold it was. My body went into shock."

Police officers arrived at the scene minutes later and jumped into the pond to rescue the other girl and help get Alexander out too, CBS3 reported. Alexander had called police before trying to save the kids himself, KYW reported.

Officers from Yeadon and Sharon Hill got into an accident while on their way to rescue the children. The cops involved in the crash suffered non-serious injuries.

The three children were taken to the hospital for an evaluation and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.