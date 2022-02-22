More News:

February 22, 2022

Teenager helps save children from icy pond in Delaware County

Anthony Alexander, 16, jumped into the water in Collingdale Park to help three children in distress

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Rescues
Collingdale Park pond rescue Source/Collingdale Borough

Two girls and a boy were rescued Monday afternoon by a teenager and local police after falling through a frozen pond at Collingdale Park in Delaware County.

A teenager and local police rescued three children who fell through a frozen pond in Collingdale, Delaware County on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Alexander was riding his bike and hanging out with friends in Collingdale Park around 3 p.m. when he heard children screaming for help, according to 6ABC.

Alexander, 16, saw that two girls and a boy had fallen into the park's icy, eight-foot-deep pond and were stuck.

"[The children] were like, 'Help me. Help me. We're going to die.' I was like, 'Nah, you're not going to die,'" Alexander told NBC10.

The Academy Park High School student first used a stick to help rescue the children before jumping into the icy pond himself to pull out the boy and one of the girls.

"I was shocked," Alexander said. "That's how cold it was. My body went into shock."

Police officers arrived at the scene minutes later and jumped into the pond to rescue the other girl and help get Alexander out too, CBS3 reported. Alexander had called police before trying to save the kids himself, KYW reported.

Officers from Yeadon and Sharon Hill got into an accident while on their way to rescue the children. The cops involved in the crash suffered non-serious injuries.

The three children were taken to the hospital for an evaluation and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Rescues Philadelphia Police Sharon Hill Parks Yeadon Collingdale Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Development

Northern Liberties project will spell end for funky alien, eagle and rooster murals
Northern Liberties murals apartments

Illness

Flu season has been mild, yet again, but a surge could still happen
Flu Season COVID-19

Food & Drink

Human Robot Brewing nears grand opening of Jenkintown brewpub
Human Robot Brewing Jenkintown

Family-Friendly

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia to feature educational exhibits about senses and perception
Museum of Illusions

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved