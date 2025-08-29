Temple turns to AI-based weapon detection tech at Liacouras Center to speed up entrance process

Temple University has implemented an artificial intelligence-based weapon detection system for events at its Liacouras Center.

The Xtract One Smartway system uses AI sensor to find guns, knives and other weapons. The two parties announced the partnership Thursday, although the sensors have been installed since last spring. The school had previously used metal detectors.

To enter, patrons walk through two poles, which Xtract One uses to detect prohibited items through clothing and bags. Jonathan Reiter, Temple's senior vice president for business affairs, said the school felt it already had safe procedures in place, so the change was about getting people in the door faster. The platform can screen up to 2,400 people per hour, according to Xtract One, which can reduce wait times.

"We had those legacy, old machines which just cause huge backups, especially on our bigger events like commencement or if we have have a sold-out concert or basketball game," Reiter said. "We just needed something that was a lot more efficient, (with) better user experience."

Xtract One says it's system "unobtrusively scans" entrants and detects possible threats without invading their sense of privacy. A representative from the company did not immediately return a request for comment on how the technology works or why it considers it to be less invasive.

“This strategic deployment of SmartGateway will allow Temple to leverage advanced technology to effectively secure their arena, and do so in a way that still prioritizes the overall patron experience,” Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One, said in a statement. “We are excited to work closely with the Temple University team to identify potential threats before they become emergencies and address their unique venue needs.”

This isn't the first time AI technology for weapon detection has been deployed in the city. In 2022, SEPTA tried out a platform from Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes to find guns in surveillance video. The technology is also used by the Department of Defense. However, the pilot ended in 2024 because the transit agency's cameras were too old to be compatible with the AI tech, according to ZeroEyes.

Safety against gun violence has been top of mind for many students, parents and staffers after an active shooter scare at Villanova University last week. However, that threat was among several at universities around the country that were determined to be a hoax.