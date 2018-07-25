More News:

July 25, 2018

Temple's Fox School of Business reports at least six other programs falsely reported data to U.S. News & World Report

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Temple University
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Owls Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Temple Owl statue and the Bell Tower on the campus of Temple University.

In an email sent to students on Wednesday, Temple University President Richard Englert announced the university uncovered at least six more programs in the Fox School of Business that had falsely reported data to U.S. News & World Report, in addition to the online MBA program. 

The other programs include the Executive MBA, Global MBA, Part-Time MBA, Master of Science in Human Resource Management and Master of Science in Digital Innovation in Marketing.

The programs had issues related to the number of new entrants providing GRE/GMAT scores, student indebtedness and applicants’ undergraduate GPAs, according to Englert's email to all Temple students. For the Online Bachelor of Business Administration, misreporting related to student indebtedness was also found. 

"As a result, we have reported to U.S. News that we cannot verify data related to these programs, and we are not participating in or submitting business school surveys at this time," Englert wrote.

The university has faced scrutiny since January when the business school admitted it had provided inaccurate data — at times, knowingly — relating to its online MBA program to U.S. News & World Report and was removed from its list, where the program had previously ranked No. 1 four years in-a-row.

The university hired a law firm to determine how the misreporting occurred at Fox and on July 9 the school asked longtime dean Moshe Porat to resign. 

The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating whether the school intentionally misled students by false reporting data and if found guilty, the university may be responsible for paying back students' federal loans, the Inquirer reported. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and another accrediting agency are also investigating. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Temple University Philadelphia Business U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.