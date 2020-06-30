More Culture:

June 30, 2020

Terrain Events offering 'Just Say I Do' packages this summer

Couples ready to tie the knot may want to look into this new all-inclusive, ceremony-only option

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings Venues
Terrian Events weddings Courtesy of/Terrain Events

Terrain Event's 'Just Say I Do' packages are all-inclusive, ceremony-only packages available at both Terrain at Styer’s in Glen Mills and Terrain Gardens in Devon for select dates in summer 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the 2020 wedding season, leading couples to tie the knot in small, intimate ceremonies or postpone until large gatherings are safe again.

For couples who choose to push forward with their nuptials, they've had to get creative these last few months, with some choosing to get married in the backyard or on their front steps and host a Zoom reception afterward.

RELATED: 'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season | Barnes Foundation selling cloth masks inspired by famous paintings

But as restrictions slowly lift in Pennsylvania, more options for engaged couples are becoming available.

Terrain Events is now offering "Just Say I Do" packages for summer 2020. The all-inclusive, ceremony-only packages are available at both Terrain at Styer's in Glen Mills and Terrain Gardens in Devon. Time slots are available throughout select weekends.

Packages start at $1,250 and include:

• Ceremony space at venue (two-hour rental)
• Up to 20 guests (includes the wedding couple)
• Garden temple installation curated by in-house floral team, Design by Terrain
• Two personal florals by Design by Terrain (bouquet and/or boutonniere)
• Guided access to venue grounds for portraits
• Wedding attendant
• Ceremony chairs

Terrain Events weddingsCourtesy of/Terrain Events

The garden temple installation at the Glen Mills location.

There are also a selection of add-ons, such as a takeaway newlywed supper and extra florals. Inquires about the "Just Say I Do" packages can be made online.

"Whether we’re helping out couples affected by COVID-19 who are seeking an alternative option to exchange their vows, or creating an opportunity for those who are looking for a unique, stylized version of a courthouse wedding, we’ve designed our 'Just Say I Do' packages to be all-inclusive, so their wedding day can be affordable, effortless and, of course, stunningly beautiful," states a press release from Terrain Events.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weddings Venues Philadelphia Devon Montgomery County Coronavirus COVID-19 Glen Mills Pennsylvania Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pederson slighted in NFL head coach rankings, Eagles 53-man roster projections, more
Pederson-McVay_063020_usat

Restaurants

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend
New Jersey indoor dining

Adult Health

U.S. facing a growing physician shortage and COVID-19 may be making it worse
U.S. physician shortage

MLB

Who should the Phillies add to fill their vacant roster spots?
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061020_USAT

TV

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season
Queer Eye Gritty episode

Exhibits

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit
Spit Spreads Death exhibit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved