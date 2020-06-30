Terrain Events offering 'Just Say I Do' packages this summer

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the 2020 wedding season, leading couples to tie the knot in small, intimate ceremonies or postpone until large gatherings are safe again.

For couples who choose to push forward with their nuptials, they've had to get creative these last few months, with some choosing to get married in the backyard or on their front steps and host a Zoom reception afterward.

But as restrictions slowly lift in Pennsylvania, more options for engaged couples are becoming available.

Terrain Events is now offering "Just Say I Do" packages for summer 2020. The all-inclusive, ceremony-only packages are available at both Terrain at Styer's in Glen Mills and Terrain Gardens in Devon. Time slots are available throughout select weekends.

Packages start at $1,250 and include:



• Ceremony space at venue (two-hour rental)

• Up to 20 guests (includes the wedding couple)

• Garden temple installation curated by in-house floral team, Design by Terrain

• Two personal florals by Design by Terrain (bouquet and/or boutonniere)

• Guided access to venue grounds for portraits

• Wedding attendant

• Ceremony chairs

Courtesy of/Terrain Events The garden temple installation at the Glen Mills location.

There are also a selection of add-ons, such as a takeaway newlywed supper and extra florals. Inquires about the "Just Say I Do" packages can be made online

"Whether we’re helping out couples affected by COVID-19 who are seeking an alternative option to exchange their vows, or creating an opportunity for those who are looking for a unique, stylized version of a courthouse wedding, we’ve designed our 'Just Say I Do' packages to be all-inclusive, so their wedding day can be affordable, effortless and, of course, stunningly beautiful," states a press release from Terrain Events.

