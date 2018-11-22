More Sports:

November 22, 2018

Thanksgiving NFL football open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112218DakPrescott Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins beat the Cowboys earlier this season.

Happy Thanksgiving, all. While you're shoveling food into your face today, it should be an entertaining day of all-NFC football, with the Detroit Lions taking on the Chase Daniel-led Chicago Bears in the early game, The Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Redskins in the late afternoon game, and the Atlanta Falcons being led to the slaughter in the night game against the red hot New Orleans Saints.

The game of most interest to Eagles fans, of course, is any game involving Chase Daniel the Cowboys-Redskins game, as the Birds are trying to catch both teams in the NFC East.

NFC East Record Division GB 
 Redskins6-4 2-0 
 Cowboys5-5 2-1 
 Eagles4-6 1-1 
 Giants3-7 0-3 


A look at the standings would say that it's better that the Cowboys win this game, but I'm not so sure about that. With the Redskins absolutely devastated by injuries, most notably to their quarterback and offensive line, how many wins do they have left in them this season? There's a reasonable argument that catching the Redskins with a 2.5-game lead could be easier than catching the Cowboys with a 1.5-game lead. Of course, none of that matters if the Eagles continue to suck. 

MORE: How the Eagles can still win the NFC East and make the playoffs (it's a lot more simple than you think) | Week 12 NFL picks | Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch

For the gambling degenerates, you can find our Week 12 picks here. Feel free to discuss the games below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' trade for Golden Tate has aged horribly
112118GoldenTate

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Prevention

The CDC issues an E.coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce (again)
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Sixers

A definitive timeline of the Markelle Fultz saga in Philadelphia
112018_Markelle-Fultz_usat

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.