Happy Thanksgiving, all. While you're shoveling food into your face today, it should be an entertaining day of all-NFC football, with the Detroit Lions taking on the Chase Daniel-led Chicago Bears in the early game, The Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Redskins in the late afternoon game, and the Atlanta Falcons being led to the slaughter in the night game against the red hot New Orleans Saints.

The game of most interest to Eagles fans, of course, is any game involving Chase Daniel the Cowboys-Redskins game, as the Birds are trying to catch both teams in the NFC East.

NFC East Record Division GB Redskins 6-4 2-0 - Cowboys 5-5 2-1 1 Eagles 4-6 1-1 2 Giants 3-7 0-3 3



A look at the standings would say that it's better that the Cowboys win this game, but I'm not so sure about that. With the Redskins absolutely devastated by injuries, most notably to their quarterback and offensive line, how many wins do they have left in them this season? There's a reasonable argument that catching the Redskins with a 2.5-game lead could be easier than catching the Cowboys with a 1.5-game lead. Of course, none of that matters if the Eagles continue to suck.

