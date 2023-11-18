Thanksgiving Day 2023 store hours in Philadelphia: What's open and what's closed?

November 18, 2023
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Philadelphians are gearing up for a day of gratitude, family, and, of course, a hearty feast. For those who may need some last-minute groceries or supplies, here's a roundup of what stores will be open and closed in the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving Day, 2023.
As you prepare for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia, make sure to double-check the hours of your preferred stores and plan your shopping accordingly to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable holiday.
Here is a list of some of the stores in the area that are open and closed for last-minute holiday needs.
Acme: Several Acme locations will be open to cater to your Thanksgiving needs. Operating from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., it's essential to note that hours may vary, so plan accordingly.
Giant: Good news for Giant shoppers - the supermarket chain will maintain its regular hours, ensuring you can pick up any essentials you may need for your holiday celebrations.
Dollar General: Need to grab some last-minute items? Dollar General has you covered, staying open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.
Sprouts Farmers Market: This health-conscious grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving but will close its doors early at 2 p.m. local time. Make sure to get there before closing to stock up on fresh and organic goodies.
Starbucks: Craving a pre-Thanksgiving coffee fix? Most Starbucks locations will be open, but be aware that store hours will vary depending on the specific spot.
Whole Foods: Planning a feast with organic and high-quality ingredients? Whole Foods has you covered with modified store hours on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local store to ensure you get there at the right time.
Costco: If you were planning on a Costco run, you'd need to wait until after Thanksgiving. All Costco locations will be closed on the holiday.
Target: Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, encouraging employees and customers alike to take a break and enjoy the holiday festivities.
Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's stores across the nation, including those in Philadelphia, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so plan your shopping accordingly.
Walgreens: In a break from its company history, Walgreens will close its doors on Thanksgiving 2023, giving employees a well-deserved break on the holiday.
Walmart: Walmart stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing both staff and customers to relax and enjoy the holiday with their families.