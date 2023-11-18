Thanksgiving Day 2023 store hours in Philadelphia: What's open and what's closed?

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Philadelphians are gearing up for a day of gratitude, family, and, of course, a hearty feast. For those who may need some last-minute groceries or supplies, here's a roundup of what stores will be open and closed in the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving Day, 2023.

As you prepare for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia, make sure to double-check the hours of your preferred stores and plan your shopping accordingly to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable holiday.



Here is a list of some of the stores in the area that are open and closed for last-minute holiday needs.

Open for business

Acme: Several Acme locations will be open to cater to your Thanksgiving needs. Operating from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., it's essential to note that hours may vary, so plan accordingly.



Giant: Good news for Giant shoppers - the supermarket chain will maintain its regular hours, ensuring you can pick up any essentials you may need for your holiday celebrations.



Dollar General: Need to grab some last-minute items? Dollar General has you covered, staying open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.



Sprouts Farmers Market: This health-conscious grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving but will close its doors early at 2 p.m. local time. Make sure to get there before closing to stock up on fresh and organic goodies.



Starbucks: Craving a pre-Thanksgiving coffee fix? Most Starbucks locations will be open, but be aware that store hours will vary depending on the specific spot.



Whole Foods: Planning a feast with organic and high-quality ingredients? Whole Foods has you covered with modified store hours on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local store to ensure you get there at the right time.



Closed for the Holiday

Costco: If you were planning on a Costco run, you'd need to wait until after Thanksgiving. All Costco locations will be closed on the holiday.



Target: Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, encouraging employees and customers alike to take a break and enjoy the holiday festivities.



Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's stores across the nation, including those in Philadelphia, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so plan your shopping accordingly.



Walgreens: In a break from its company history, Walgreens will close its doors on Thanksgiving 2023, giving employees a well-deserved break on the holiday.



Walmart: Walmart stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing both staff and customers to relax and enjoy the holiday with their families.

