More News:

November 18, 2023

Thanksgiving Day 2023 store hours in Philadelphia: What's open and what's closed?

Yearly more and more bigger chains are starting close on the holiday while several super markets are open on regular and abbreviated hours

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Grocery shopping
Thanksgiving Store Hours Courtesy/Giant

Multiple grocery stores in the Philadelphia region will be open on Thanksgiving, including Giant for last-minute holiday shopping needs.

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Philadelphians are gearing up for a day of gratitude, family, and, of course, a hearty feast. For those who may need some last-minute groceries or supplies, here's a roundup of what stores will be open and closed in the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving Day, 2023.

As you prepare for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia, make sure to double-check the hours of your preferred stores and plan your shopping accordingly to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable holiday.

MORE: Here is your guide to the 2023 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Here is a list of some of the stores in the area that are open and closed for last-minute holiday needs.

Open for business

Acme: Several Acme locations will be open to cater to your Thanksgiving needs. Operating from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., it's essential to note that hours may vary, so plan accordingly.

Giant: Good news for Giant shoppers - the supermarket chain will maintain its regular hours, ensuring you can pick up any essentials you may need for your holiday celebrations.

Dollar General: Need to grab some last-minute items? Dollar General has you covered, staying open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

Sprouts Farmers Market: This health-conscious grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving but will close its doors early at 2 p.m. local time. Make sure to get there before closing to stock up on fresh and organic goodies.

Starbucks: Craving a pre-Thanksgiving coffee fix? Most Starbucks locations will be open, but be aware that store hours will vary depending on the specific spot.

Whole Foods: Planning a feast with organic and high-quality ingredients? Whole Foods has you covered with modified store hours on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local store to ensure you get there at the right time.

Closed for the Holiday

Acme: Several Acme locations will be open to cater to your Thanksgiving needs. Operating from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., it's essential to note that hours may vary, so plan accordingly.

Costco: If you were planning on a Costco run, you'd need to wait until after Thanksgiving. All Costco locations will be closed on the holiday.

Target: Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, encouraging employees and customers alike to take a break and enjoy the holiday festivities.

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's stores across the nation, including those in Philadelphia, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so plan your shopping accordingly.

Walgreens: In a break from its company history, Walgreens will close its doors on Thanksgiving 2023, giving employees a well-deserved break on the holiday.

Walmart: Walmart stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing both staff and customers to relax and enjoy the holiday with their families.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Grocery shopping Philadelphia Thanksgiving Holidays

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Crosswalk murals have been shown to reduce traffic crashes, so Fishtown just added one to a busy intersection
Fishtown Crosswalk Mural

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Men's Health

For many men, the holidays are time for overindulgence, but they also can be a launch pad to a healthy lifestyle
Holidays Healthy Living

TV

New season of 'Abbott Elementary' to premiere in February
abbott elementary season 3

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111623AndyReidPatrickMahomes

Weekend

Holiday markets, tree plantings and the National Dog Show: Your weekend guide to things to do
Christmas Village weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved