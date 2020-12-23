More Culture:

December 23, 2020

South Jersey native Zac Clark wins 'The Bachelorette'

The Haddonfield, Camden County resident came out on top in the reality television show's competition for love.

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV The Bachelorette
the bachelorette zac clark tayshia adams.png Screenshot via YouTube/Bachelor Nation on ABC

Haddonfield native Zac Clark got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia Adams during the finale of 'The Bachelorette' on Tuesday.

Zac Clark, a native of Haddonfield, Camden County, is bringing home true love for the holidays after the 36-year-old South Jersey resident won "The Bachelorette" on Tuesday.

MORE: Nnamdi Asomugha, Tessa Thompson star in new Amazon Prime Video movie 'Sylvie's Love'

Clark and 30-year-old Tayshia Adams, the reality television show's lead female this season, got engaged on Tuesday's finale after Adams chose Clark over 29-year-old Ben Smith. Clark was one of 20 men who competed for Adams' heart.

Here's the moment where Clark proposed to Adams.


Clark is a self-described Philly sports fan and loves cheesesteaks. His Twitter account is frequently active with takes on both topics.


Clark operates an addiction recovery organization called Release, which helps people who are coming out of rehabilitation to readjust to the world.

Addiction recovery is personal for Clark, who spoke in great detail on "The Bachelorette" this season about his own struggles and his long path to sobriety.


Release celebrated the news of Clark's engagement to Adams by sharing congratulations on the organization's Instagram account.


Adams, a phlebotomist who hails from Orange County, California, was not the original bachelorette selected for the reality dating show. 

She had to step into the contest for true love after the original bachelorette, Clare Crawley, quickly found love with contestant Dale Moss in just four weeks.

The season was set to premiere in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Bachelorette" did not get underway until October.

The show typically takes place at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California and follows the lead female across the world as she seeks to find love with the male contestants. 

Instead, the entire "Bachelorette" season took place at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California due to the public health crisis.

