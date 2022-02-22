'The Dropout,' a miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes, among new titles coming to Hulu in March

February 22, 2022
A limited series detailing the rise and fall of American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is among the new shows and movies that will be premiering on Hulu in March.
"The Dropout" stars Oscar-nominated actress and Allentown, Lehigh County native Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University to start the medical technology company in 2003.
Holmes established Theranos as a breakthrough technology that could conduct blood tests and check for diseases with just a small amount of blood. The startup was once valued at roughly $9 billion and made Holmes the world's youngest, self-made female billionaire.
However, the company's technology was eventually found to be fraudulent. Holmes was charged in 2018 with 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud investors, and Theranos went under shortly after. Holmes was found guilty last month on four of the counts and could now face decades in prison.
The eight-episode show is based upon the ABC podcast series from 2019 bearing the same title.
Along with Seyfried, the series stars Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Michaela Watkins.
"The Dropout" will debut March 3 on Hulu.
Other notable titles arriving to the streaming service in March include "Life & Beth," starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera on March 18 and "The Girl From Plainville," starring Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan on March 29.
Popular movies like Will Smith's "Ali," Adam Sandler's "Grown Ups" and the mockumentary "Borat" will depart Hulu next month.
Better Things (Season 5 premiere)
Rich Man, Poor Woman (Season 1)
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down The House
Brothers
Can't Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson's War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel The Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who's Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo's Fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
The Dropout (Series premiere)
Before Midnight
Oculus
Fresh
Dicktown (Season 2 premiere)
Benedetta
Lantern's Lane
Stronger
Mark, Mary & Some Other People
India Sweets & Spices
The Thing About Pam (Series premiere)
The Masked Singer (Season 7 premiere)
Domino Masters (Series premiere)
Good Trouble (Season 4A premiere)
American Refugee
Multiverse
Claws (Season 4)
Hell Hath No Fury
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can't Kill Meme
Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)
Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)
Step
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Life & Beth (Series premiere)
Deep Water
Masterchef Junior (Season 8 premiere)
Welcome to Flatch (Series premiere)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 20)
Captains of Za'Atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
American Song Contest (Series premiere)
Bloods (Season 2A)
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
Atlanta (Season 3 premiere)
American Siege
Mass
The Oscars
The Girl From Plainville (Series premiere)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Name That Tune (Season 2 premiere)
Killing Them Softly
First Day (Season 2)
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Season 1)
Beirut
Iron Mask
I Met A Girl
My Best Friend's Girl
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Quills
Step
Gemini Man
G.I. Jane
The Addams Family
Soldiers of Fortune
Judy
