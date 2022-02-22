'The Dropout,' a miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes, among new titles coming to Hulu in March

A limited series detailing the rise and fall of American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is among the new shows and movies that will be premiering on Hulu in March.

"The Dropout" stars Oscar-nominated actress and Allentown, Lehigh County native Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University to start the medical technology company in 2003.

Holmes established Theranos as a breakthrough technology that could conduct blood tests and check for diseases with just a small amount of blood. The startup was once valued at roughly $9 billion and made Holmes the world's youngest, self-made female billionaire.

However, the company's technology was eventually found to be fraudulent. Holmes was charged in 2018 with 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud investors, and Theranos went under shortly after. Holmes was found guilty last month on four of the counts and could now face decades in prison.

The eight-episode show is based upon the ABC podcast series from 2019 bearing the same title.

Along with Seyfried, the series stars Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Michaela Watkins.

"The Dropout" will debut March 3 on Hulu.

Other notable titles arriving to the streaming service in March include "Life & Beth," starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera on March 18 and "The Girl From Plainville," starring Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan on March 29.

Popular movies like Will Smith's "Ali," Adam Sandler's "Grown Ups" and the mockumentary "Borat" will depart Hulu next month.

What's coming to Hulu in March:

March 1

Better Things (Season 5 premiere)

Rich Man, Poor Woman (Season 1)

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down The House

Brothers

Can't Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson's War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel The Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo's Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout (Series premiere)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh

Dicktown (Season 2 premiere)

Benedetta

Lantern's Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

The Thing About Pam (Series premiere)

March 10

The Masked Singer (Season 7 premiere)

Domino Masters (Series premiere)

Good Trouble (Season 4A premiere)

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws (Season 4)

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can't Kill Meme

March 16

Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)

Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

Life & Beth (Series premiere)

Deep Water

Masterchef Junior (Season 8 premiere)

Welcome to Flatch (Series premiere)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 20)

March 19

Captains of Za'Atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 22

American Song Contest (Series premiere)

March 23

Bloods (Season 2A)

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta (Season 3 premiere)

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

March 29

The Girl From Plainville (Series premiere)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

Name That Tune (Season 2 premiere)

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day (Season 2)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Season 1)

What's leaving Hulu in March:

March 4

Beirut

Iron Mask

March 11

I Met A Girl

March 12

My Best Friend's Girl

March 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

March 14

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

March 15

Quills

Step

March 17

Gemini Man

March 20

G.I. Jane

March 23

The Addams Family

March 24

Soldiers of Fortune

March 25

Judy

March 31

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow

Blue Velvet

Borat

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunston Checks In

Edward Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King Of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Too

Look Who's Talking Now

Major League

Midnight In Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge

Not Easily Broken

The Omen

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid And The Whale

Star Trek beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When In Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black