Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do

Friday will be a busy day for Eagles fans who value their relationships. It's the Super Bowl victory parade and Valentine's Day, a double whammy that could easily wipe out your energy and funds for the rest of the weekend.

Still, there are other events that deserve consideration. Fishtown and Northern Liberties will host a Gritty-themed bar crawl Saturday as part of 215 Day, the Philly celebration that draws its name from the local area code (and Feb. 15). There are Presidents Day activities at the Museum of the American Revolution, too, plus a play for fans of "Hercules" and the NBA at Wilma Theater. Check out the details below and remember: remove your Eagles chain before you meet your valentine for dinner.

The Birds flew to victory and now, the city is hosting a party in their honor. The Super Bowl parade will depart from the Sports Complex at 11 a.m. Friday, traveling north along Broad Street and ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 1 p.m. The team will travel in open-air buses and hop off at the museum to give speeches to the crowd. Expect special guests, confetti and lots of and lots of people.

For the second year in a row, Philadelphia is celebrating its own made-up holiday. 215 Day is all about the southeastern Pennsylvania area code and the businesses within it. They'll be offering giveaways and specials Saturday for $2.15. New this year is a Gritty City Crawl through Fishtown and Northern Liberties bars. It starts at noon and RSVP is required, so don't forget to register before you hit the streets in orange face paint.

The hero of the latest play at Wilma Theater can control the weather. He's also great at basketball. So goes the tale of Demi, the divine athlete at the center of "The Half-God of Rainfall." His story begins in Nigeria, but his talents take him to the NBA and eventually Mount Olympus. Follow the demigod (get it?) on his mythical journey now through March 2. Tickets start at $35.

As if the parade and Valentine's Day weren't enough, it's also Presidents Day weekend. The Museum of the American Revolution will offer programming for the occasion Saturday through Monday. In between lectures and historical dramatizations, kids can craft their own campaign buttons for George Washington, or make one of the ribbon sashes his soldiers wore in the Continental Army.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.